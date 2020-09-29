IndiaGiftsKart Emerges as First Online Florist to Deliver Flowers Bouquets in 2 Hrs

Gurgaon, India, 2020-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ — Fresh flowers are a bunch of delight which brings smiles on the face of anyone who receives it. That’s why flower bouquets have become one of the go-to choices whenever you want to surprise your special ones. And in today’s busy life, flower gifts also have become last-minute saviors. IndiaGiftsKart, being India’s most trusted Online Gifting Mall realized that last-mile delivery of flower arrangements has to be faster.

Hence, we have launched a bunch of flower delivery in 2 Hrs for tier 1 and tier 2 cities in India. With IndiaGiftsKart customers can send flowers online to their loved ones in 2 hrs and in many cases within 2 hrs. The service is already available for IndiaGiftsKart customers who are looking for flower delivery in Mumbai, Pune, Gurgaon, Chandigarh, Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Indore, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Chennai, and Kochi.

This express flower delivery service is available for Flower baskets, Tower Flower arrangements, chocolate bouquets, flowers in premium boxes, exotic flowers along with regular bouquets. IndiaGiftsKart is also delivering cakes in all flavours, designs, and flower combos in 2 Hrs for Tier 1 & 2 cities; adding more joy to your celebrations.

At IndiaGiftsKart flower shop online, you can choose from many varieties of flowers like – Roses, Lilies, Gerberas, Carnations, Orchids, and artificial flowers of all colours. You can also choose from flower combos – flowers and cakes, flowers and teddy, flowers and sweets, flowers and chocolates.

Speaking about this launch, Mr. Pramod Singh (Head of Operations @ IndiaGiftsKart) shared –

“We are very excited today, it’s a milestone in the flower industry for anyone to do so. Delivering a bouquet of flowers within 2 hours is going to be a big saviour for all last-minute peeps. And we all know that we all are last-minute planners.

We continuously strive to deliver smiles and value to our customers; this is one more step in the same direction. In India, we intend to make gifting smart, fast, and affordable to everyone.”

So, If you are looking to send flower arrangements online to your special ones then IndiaGiftsKart is your perfect florist partner. Select from so many floral designs and arrangements, flowers of your choice, order, and relax. Rest will be taken care of, you just need to enjoy the moment.

Not only cakes and flowers but at IndiaGiftsKart you will also find all types of plants, handmade gifts from gifted artists from all over India. Gifts range includes – personalized gifts, photo frames, mugs, cushions, explosion boxes, soft toys, sweets, lamps, unique gifts, and much more. You will surely be spoilt for choices.

