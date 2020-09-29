Cold Storage Market Analysis by Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Trends 2020 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 29, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — Global Cold Storage Market is predicted to reach USD 212.54 billion by 2025 owing to the increasing retail sector in the emerging countries across globe. Cold storage is a room with low temperature maintained by using machinery and appropriate equipment. India, a developing economy is observed as a special geography with a wide range of quality soil that can produce various types of vegetables & fruits along with marine products in huge quantities in coastal areas.

The cold storages play a very important role in extending the shelf life, marketing period, avoiding excess supply and reducing transport bottlenecks in the high time of production and maintaining production quality. In short, cold storages are essential for minimizing the wastage of perishable items and hence offering remunerative prices to the farmers and producers. The ever-growing population and the demand for food products are expected to boost cold storage market with a CAGR of 12.4% in coming years.

The retail sector in the emerging economies are progressively getting organized. The licensed retailers of the organized retail industry sells products of different varieties. As compared to the traditional provisions, the organized retail provisions use improved storage technology and better refrigeration techniques. These factors are predicted to augment the cold storage market in near future.

However, the lack of infrastructure required for market development is the major challenge for the cold storage market players to expand in the emerging markets. Moreover, shortage of power hook-ups for reefer trailers at transportation centers and ports with inconsistent power supply for cold storages are expected to increase the operation costs.

On the other hand, these restraints also provide opportunities to the cold storage market players to introduce innovative solutions or implement alternative energy sources to overcome the unpredictable power supply in developing regions. Besides, new transport modes like versatile refrigerated containers are developed to overcome the adequate transportation facility. These actions can offer access to global market and bring in opportunities for the producers and small businesses in these areas.

Cold storage market can be categorized on the basis of temperature type, application and geography. On the basis of temperature type, the market can be divided into chilled type and frozen type. In the terms of application, market can be divided into vegetables & fruits, fish, dairy products, pharmaceuticals and seafood & meat.

The key cold storage market player profiled here are Americold Logistics LLC, Al Rai Logistica K.S.C, Agro Merchants Group, Burris Logistics, Barloworld Limited, Cloverleaf Cold Storage, Gulf Drug LLC, Henningsen Cold Storage Company, Kloosterboer, Lineage Logistics, Nordic Logistics, Oxford Logistics Group, Oceana Group Limited, Preferred Freezer, RSA Logistics, Swire Group, VersaCold Logistics Services, United States Cold Storage Inc., Wared Logistics and Wabash National Corporation.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Singapore

South America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

