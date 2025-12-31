Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Expands with High-Strength Bonding Innovations

The global cyanoacrylate adhesives market was valued at USD 2.86 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.95 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5% from 2025 to 2030. Cyanoacrylate adhesives are widely adopted across multiple industries due to their rapid bonding capability and strong adhesion to substrates such as glass, metal, plastic, and painted surfaces. The automotive sector remains a key end-use industry, leveraging these adhesives for applications ranging from interior assemblies to engine components.

The increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) has significantly contributed to market growth. Cyanoacrylate adhesives are increasingly utilized in battery assembly and lightweight component bonding, supporting efficient vehicle design. The global push toward electric mobility—driven by lower energy costs, environmental benefits, and enhanced performance—has further accelerated demand. In addition, supportive government regulations and emission standards, such as stringent EU CO₂ emission norms implemented in 2023, have boosted EV production and, in turn, the consumption of advanced adhesive solutions.

Key Market Trends & Insights

Asia Pacific dominated the global market, accounting for a 41.0% revenue share in 2023.

The healthcare segment led the market by end use, capturing a 29.51% revenue share in 2023.

The reactive technology segment held the largest share, accounting for 79.75% of market revenue in 2023.

Rising EV adoption and lightweight vehicle manufacturing continue to be major demand drivers.

Market Size & CAGR

2024 Market Size: USD 2.86 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 3.95 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 5.5%

Largest Regional Market: Asia Pacific (2023)

Innovation and product development represent central strategic priorities in the cyanoacrylate adhesives market. Leading manufacturers are actively investing in research and development to introduce advanced formulations that enhance performance and address traditional limitations. A notable focus has been placed on the development of low-odor and low-blooming adhesives to mitigate issues related to strong odor and white residue formation.

Furthermore, manufacturers are working toward improving flexibility, impact resistance, and durability under harsh environmental conditions. These advancements are expected to expand the application scope of cyanoacrylate adhesives across high-growth industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction, thereby strengthening long-term market prospects.

Key Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Company Insights

The global market is moderately consolidated, with several established players holding significant market shares and influencing industry trends. These companies emphasize geographic expansion, innovation, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their competitive positioning.

Arkema SA is a global specialty chemicals company headquartered in Colombes, France, with operations in more than 55 countries. Its product portfolio serves a wide range of industries, including transportation, renewable energy, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

3M is a diversified multinational corporation serving industries such as automotive, healthcare, electronics, energy, and consumer goods. The company operates through four major business segments: Safety & Industrial, Healthcare, Transportation & Electronics, and Consumer, offering advanced adhesive solutions across applications.

Leading Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Companies

Aica Kogyo Co., Ltd.

Arkema Group

B. Fuller Company

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Hubei Huitian New Materials Co. Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

NANPAO RESINS CHEMICAL GROUP

Soudal Holding N.V.

Conclusion

The cyanoacrylate adhesives market is poised for steady growth through 2030, supported by rising demand from the automotive and healthcare sectors, expanding electric vehicle production, and continuous advancements in adhesive formulations. Strong regional growth in Asia Pacific, coupled with ongoing innovation focused on performance enhancement and environmental resistance, is expected to broaden application potential and sustain market momentum over the forecast period.

