ELISpot and FluoroSpot Assay Market worth USD 287 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.2%

The ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is projected to reach USD 287 million by 2023 from USD 135 million in 2018, at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period.

Growth in ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is driven by the rising global incidence of chronic diseases, increasing vaccine development to address the challenge of antimicrobial resistance, and technological advancements in ELISpot and FluoroSpot assay kits and analyzers. On the other hand, the availability of alternative detection technologies is expected to limit market growth during the forecast period.

“Assay Kits are expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018”

By product type, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is segmented into assay kits, analyzers, and ancillary products. The assay kits segment accounted for the largest share in 2018, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The rising incidence of chronic diseases and technological advancements are driving the growth of this product segment.

“Increasing use of ELISpot kits in diagnostic applications in 2018”

Based on the applications, the ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is segmented into diagnostic and research applications. The diagnostics applications segment is further classified into infectious diseases and transplants. In 2018, the diagnostic segment is expected to account for the larger share of the market.

“Asia Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2018–2023)”

The ELISpot and FluoroSpot market is geographically segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). While North America is expected to dominate the market in 2018, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

Key Market Players Some of the prominent players in the ELISpot and FluoroSpot are Oxford Immunotec (UK), Cellular Technologies (US), Mabtech (Sweden), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), and Abcam (UK).

Recent developments:

In 2018, Mabtech launched IRIS analyzer

In 2018, Mabtech launched the human IL3 ELISpot kit

In 2017, Lophius Biosciences launched Next Gen. T Track CMV

In 2016, Lophius Biosciences launched ELISpot MultiTrack 12 x 8-well PVDF microtiter strip plate

In 2015, Lophius Biosciences launched T-Track ImmunoScan and T-activated ImmunoScan Cocktail

