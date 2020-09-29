360Quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology for Best Landing Page Builders

PUNE, India, 2020-Sep-29 — /EPR Network/ —

Landing page builders typically take the form of a SaaS (Software as a Service) tool, which helps users create and modify all landing page elements digitally. A landing page in digital marketing is a single web page, primarily produced for a publicity or promotional campaign.

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Landing Page Builders to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy) and are updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Best Landing Page Builders Market. 360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

360Quadrants Company Evaluation Methodology

The top landing page builders companies market will be rated using the following methodology:

A highly experienced team of researchers and senior analysts conducts extensive research to generate a list of vendors (competitors). A patent-pending algorithm is used to collect inputs from key stakeholders—industry experts, buyers, vendors, and 360Quadrants analysts—based on criteria for Product Maturity and Company Maturity. Criteria under Product Maturity include breadth and depth of product/service offering, product features and functionalities, product differentiation, and their impact on customer value. Criteria under Company Maturity include geographical footprint, partner ecosystem, financial stability, and client coverage or sector footprint. Approximately 90+ in-depth parameters will be considered for research for the Landing Page Builders Software. These parameters will be updated every six months to ensure the latest developments are taken into consideration. A weight is assigned to each stakeholder based on information gathered pertaining to the above criteria as well as inputs from stakeholders. These inputs follow the order of priority given below:

Buyers

Industry Experts

360Quadrants Analysts

Vendors (Competitors)

The inputs are analyzed, and a final rating is assigned to each vendor (competitor).

After the finalization of ratings, each vendor is placed in the most relevant quadrant based on its score.

