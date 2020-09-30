High Throughput Screening Market worth $29.29 Billion by 2027

Pune, India , 2020-Sep-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The high throughput screening market is expected to reach USD 29.29 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 14.95 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 7.8%. “High Throughput Screening Market by Technology (Cell-Based Assays, Lab on a Chip, Bioinformatics), Application (Target Identification, Primary Screening, Toxicology), Product (Reagent, Instruments, Software, Service), End User – Global Forecast to 2027″ The major factors driving the growth of the HTS market include initiatives undertaken by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, increasing R&D spending, technological advancements in HTS, and the availability of government funding and venture capital investments.

By product and service, the reagents & assay kits segment accounted for the largest share of the HTS market in 2018

On the basis of product and service, the reagents & assay kits segment accounted for the largest share of the global HTS market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the large numbers of reagents and assay kits used in HTS techniques, rising prevalence of a number of diseases, increasing pharmaceutical R&D, and increased government funding for life science research.

By technology, the cell-based assays segment held the largest share in 2018

Based on technology, the HTS market is segmented into cell-based assays, lab-on-a-chip (LOC), ultra-high-throughput screening (uHTS), label-free technology, and bioinformatics. In 2018, the cell-based assays segment accounted for the largest share of the HTS market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its increased use in cell culture techniques, especially 2D cell culture.

By end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment held the largest share of the HTS market in 2018

Based on end user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment accounted for the largest share of the HTS market. Factors such as the increasing use of HTS techniques by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for drug discovery applications along with the increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure are driving the growth of this segment.

North America dominated the market in 2018

North America accounted for the largest share of the HTS market in 2018, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The large spending on pharmaceutical R&D, growing adoption of HTS, availability of government funding, and the presence of major key players in the region are the major factors responsible for the large share of the North American HTS market.

The prominent players in the global HTS market are Agilent (US), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), PerkinElmer (US), Tecan (Switzerland), Axxam (Italy), Merck Group (Germany), Bio-Rad (US), Hamilton (US), Corning (US), BioTek (US), and Aurora Biomed (Canada).

