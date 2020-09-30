Pulse Flour Market Key Players Profile Analysis | Trend and Revenue | Forecast To 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Sept. 30, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Pulse Flour Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global pulse flour market size was estimated over USD 17 billion in 2015. Pulse flour obtained from the hull of pulses like chickpea, pea, lentils, and other legumes is gaining popularity as an essential functional food ingredient. The growing vegetarian population is driving the demand for these products in various food products.

Key Players:



Ingredion Incorporated

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Best Cooking Pulses Inc.

AGT Food and Ingredients

Harvest Innovations

Rotel İç ve Dış Ticaret A.Ş

Growth Drivers:

Extensive R&D for new product development coupled with government initiatives about the promotion of pulses is expected to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period.

The growing incidences of diabetes and obesity have increased the importance of naturally sourced ingredients such as pulse flour as they increase the nutritive value of food. The demand for pulse flour has been on the rise owing to growing demand for gluten free foods. Gluten free foods aid in minimizing the risk of excess weight and increase energy levels. The changing lifestyles coupled with a rise in on the go eating is expected to boost the usage of pulse flour in the manufacturing of gluten-free foods.

Product Outlook:

Pea

Lentils

Chickpea

Application Outlook:

Bakery & Snacks

Dairy

Beverages

Regional Insights:

In 2015, Europe dominated the pulse flour market globally by accounting over 25% of share in terms of revenue. North America and Asia Pacific are key consumers of beverages. Rising consumption for sports and energy drinks are expected to witness a growth over the forecast period.

The Middle East & Africa is the fastest growing region on account of growing application of pulse flour in curries, soups, tajines, and hummus. Growing food services and retail sales coupled with high population growth in the region is likely to have a positive impact over the forecast period. The growing hospitality industry is in countries such as Morocco, UAE, Israel, and Egypt is expected to further augment market demand over the forecast period.

