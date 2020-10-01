Melorra Launches New Jewellery Collection for A/W 2020 – ‘The Floral Blossom’

Bangalore, India, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ — On 25th September Friday, Melorra, India’s fastest growing jewellery brand for daily-wear lightweight jewellery, unveiled a new range of designs in the ‘Floral Blossom’ collection as part of their weekly #FridayRefresh launch. It is part of their collection series launched under the autumn-winter 2020 season and is inspired by the timeless trend of winter florals with a hint of dark.

Floral trends made a glamorous and casual comeback this season in all styles from macro prints to over the top forms, and their appearance on the runways of 2020 fashion was all about floral drama in dark backgrounds. Inspired from a little French and a hint of 70s botanicals, the florals for this season involved variations in colour, details, patterns and a pinch of Summer for all Autumn mornings. This glam-casual trend of florals with a mix of finesse and fashion took everything under its radar, from celebrity wardrobes to street styles. From gowns and mini dresses to blazers and jackets, everything got the floral treatment both subtle and multi-coloured way.

Taking notes from this blooming trend, the designers at Melorra decided to add some bold vibes to your winter mood. Blending all the bold looks and flowers of the wild, they have created a range of designs in yellow gold with a tinge of black enamel for that extra edgy effect! The jewellery designs come in all botanical motifs featuring a variety of flowers like roses, lotus, tulips, lilies and much more in their full blossom forms. The dash of black enamel is added to highlight the bloom in gold and create a contrasting vibe. Not just for your day to night or work to party outfits, these florals in gold are the perfect add-on for your upcoming festive looks too.

Sheetal, the designer of the floral blossom collection, speaks about the glasual trend of florals that included a plethora of bright shades and styles with a touch of bold & a lot of femininity. “Translating this expressive print, we came up with a range in gold that includes all things floral & a dash of black enamel too. The ideal add-on for the festive season, it’s time to add gold to your winter florals!” – says the jewellery designer at Melorra.

More About The Collection:

The Floral Blossom collection showcases a total of 107 designs with jewellery under various categories such as – rings, earrings, bracelets, pendants, bangles and necklaces.

Crafted in high polished yellow gold, each model features floral motifs inspired by several real flowers, and some of the designs are highlighted with black enamel as well.

The price range for floral blossom collection is between INR 15,000 to INR 2,18,000

All designs are available in 18K as well as 22K yellow gold with up to 70% off on making charges and other exciting offers

About Melorra

Melorra is a Bengaluru-based online trendy jewellery brand that offers lightweight and fine jewellery designs in gold, diamond and gemstones that are inspired by global fashion. Melorra exhibits 10000+ designs and ships to locations pan India with cash on delivery & other online payment options. All products in gold are BIS hallmark certified, and SGL and IGI labs of India certify the diamonds & gems. It also offers a 30-day exchange/return and a lifetime exchange policy for a hassle-free jewellery shopping experience.