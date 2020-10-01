Synthetic Stem Cells Market – Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-01 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Synthetic Stem Cells Market by Application (Cardiovascular Disease, Neurological Disorders, Other Applications (Cancer, Diabetes, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal Disorders)), Region (North America (US, Canada), Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast ” published by MarketsandMarkets™

The Synthetic Stem Cells Market is expected to grow from USD 14 million in 2023 to USD 37 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Ethical Concerns Regarding Embryonic Stem Cells

Risk of Tumor Formation and Immune Rejection of Natural Stem Cells

Potential Application in Major Indications

Increasing Stem Cell Research Funding

Report Objectives:

To define, describe, and forecast the synthetic stem cells market based on application and region

To provide detailed information about factors influencing the market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To analyze micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contribution to the overall market

To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders

To forecast the size of the market segments in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

The cardiovascular diseases segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall synthetic stem cells market during the forecast period.

The synthetic stem cells market, by application, is estimated to be dominated by the cardiovascular diseases segment in 2023. This is attributed to the fact that the synthetic stem cells have been firstly developed for cardiac tissue and are tested in mice models. After the successful pre-clinical testing of cardiac synthetic stem cells, these cells will enter the clinical phase of development and are expected to hit the market by 2023.

North America to lead the synthetic stem cells market with accelerated R&D activities in stem cell therapy research.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2023. North America is the pioneer of synthetic stem cell technology. Also, North America leads in the R&D of stem cell therapies globally, with the registration of the highest number of clinical trials (more than 1400) on stem cells till 2018. This is further backed by the high rate of adoption of advanced therapies in the US (more than 600 stem cell therapy clinics in the US in 2016).

The key developers of synthetic stem cell technology are North Carolina State University (NCSU) (US) and Zhengzhou University (China).