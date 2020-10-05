North America Smart Trash Bin Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Development 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 05, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The North America Smart Trash Bin Market size was worth USD 7.4 million in the year 2017 and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.9% over the projected period, 2018 to 2025. These smart trash bins are also called automatic garbage bins. These bins are sensor-based and have the ability to operate with no physical contact. The rising need for smart waste management and waste disposal is one for the key drivers stimulating market growth.

Local government bodies, other related regulatory boards, and public welfare organizations are introducing various initiatives to maintain cleaner environment in urban areas therefore, manufacturers of touchless garbage bins are increasing their efforts to accelerate the use of their offerings. Thus, effort and initiatives undertaken by product manufacturers and governments are motivating residential population to use touchless trash bins in their daily disposal activities.

Convenience provided by automated sanitary waste disposal in clinics and hospitals is expected to accelerate the demand for these bins in the commercial sector. Moreover, restaurants & hotels are largely adopting automatic garbage cans, especially in washrooms in view of providing better services to customers.

Capacity Insights

The 14 to 23 gallon segment is expected to dominate the regional market of North America based on revenue due to the availability of numerous products in sizes of the rang like 13.2 gallons, 15 gallons, 14 gallons, 22 gallons, 18 gallons, and many more. Of them, 14 to 23 gallon smart garbage bins are primarily in need around the commercial sector due to the requirement for larger capacities to accommodate large volumes of wastes generated at public restrooms, hospitals, and hotels.

On the other hand, 8 to 13 gallon capacity cans are widely used in households mainly in rooms, kitchens, and other places in a house. Furthermore, these cans are commonly used in commercial places like hotel rooms, hospital rooms, offices, and cabins.

North America Smart Trash Bin Market Share Insights

The major participants include AuskoPte Ltd.; iTouchless Housewares & Products, Inc.; Simplehuman; HANGSHAU Houseware Co., Ltd.; and Nine Stars Group Inc. Organizations are primarily investing in R&D activities to create advanced products and gain a competitive edge in the market. The companies are also focusing on strategic expansions through innovative product launches and mergers & acquisitions.

End Use Insights

The commercial segment held the majority share in the North America smart trash/garbage bin market in 2017. However, the residential segment is likely to witness increasing demand for smart trash bins due to the rising awareness regarding convenience provided by the product. Further, rising awareness regarding the hygienic environment by refraining from cross-contamination of bacteria and germs coupled with ease of operation is likely to stimulate the demand for this product.

Smart trash cans are predominantly expensive as they need hardware components like motion detectors, batteries, and sensors. Due to higher price sensitivity in the residential sector, the commercial sector is expected to spearhead the overall market in the near future.

Regional Insights

U.S. is observing a higher penetration of smart garbage bins due to the consumer preference to use the latest technologies. Simultaneously, rising investments by industry players coupled with high purchasing power are fueling the regional market growth.

U.S. has an alone share of more than 75.0% of the overall market and is expected to be the leading market over the projected period. The presence of a number of market players including technology providers, automatic trash can manufacturers, distributors, retailers, and others is contributing to the market growth in the U.S.

