Netafim (Israel) and DTN (US) are the Key Players in the Smart Plantation Management Systems Market

The global smart plantation management systems market size is projected to grow from USD 1.1 billion in 2019 to USD 1.5 billion by 2025, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period. Increase in adoption of plantation intelligence (PI) and data mining by farmers to optimize crop yields and reduce the wastage of agricultural resources are driving the market for smart plantation management systems. Furthermore, growth in concern for the environment and long-term sustainability is also expected to boost the market growth.

Key smart plantation management systems players include Robert Bosch (Germany), Deere & Company (US), Netafim (Israel), Synelixis Solutions (Greece), DTN (US), AgroWebLab Co., Ltd (China), SemiosBio Technologies (Canada), WaterBit (US), Phytech (Israel), Tevatronics (Israel), Rivulis (Israel), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Hidrosoph (Portugal), and AquaSpy (US). Agreements, joint ventures, and partnerships were the dominant strategies adopted by major players, followed by acquisition. These strategies have helped them to increase their presence in different regions.

Netafim (Israel) is one of the leading providers of precision irrigation technology for agriculture, landscape, mining, and greenhouse. Under its agriculture category, it offers products for field crops & vegetables, orchards, and protected crops. It also offers digital farming solutions under its brand, NetBeat, which controls, monitors, and analyses irrigation and fertigation as a single unit. It aims to provide efficient irrigation technologies accessible to all the growers. To capture the global market, it has been collaborating with various other companies around the globe. For instance, in December 2018, Netafim formed a strategic alliance with Khang Thinh Irrigation Technology JSC (Vietnam) and ACOM (Vietnam) to provide knowledge and technology access to coffee farmers present there.

DTN, a subsidiary of TBG AG (Switzerland), provides real-time analysis to support and increase the business for its customers. It operates in four sectors-energy, agriculture, weather, and financial analytics. Under agriculture, the company offers products and technologies to help producers, livestock growers, progressive farmers, and agribusinesses to make accurate business decisions across the globe. DTN offers DTN Smart Trap that monitors insects, diseases, and climatic conditions for plantation crops through satellite imageries so that growers can undertake early preventive measures. It strategizes to provide the latest technologies. Therefore, it has acquired different technology companies in recent years to innovative and improve its existing product portfolio and maintain its position in the market. For instance, in June 2019, it acquired PraxSoft (US), which would help the organization to provide more accurate data by using sensors and communication technology.

