Always Open Commerce Recognized as “Best of the Best” by Retail Today

New York City, NY, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Always Open Commerce, one of Florida’s leading provider of IT and e-commerce solutions, have received the Best of the Best BigCommerce Agencies award for 2020. Online business hub and digital magazine Retail Today, the presenter of the award, confirmed the exciting news last September 9th. The selection process for the award is made by an independent body with no involvement from BigCommerce.

Mr. David Miller, Deputy Managing Editor of the New York-based digital magazine congratulated AOC founder and CEO Steve Berke for the recognition received by his team through email.

“[I] am happy to let you know that Always Open Commerce is the winner of Retail Today’s ‘Best of the Best BigCommerce Agencies.’ This is a recognition of the exciting BigCommerce projects you are executing and the impact you are making for the success of your clients in the digital world,” Miller noted. “You are part of an elite group and this kind of accomplishment is truly worth celebrating!”

In a strategic move to cater to a rising demand for e-commerce solutions, store platform BigCommerce (BC) certified AOC as one of its partner agencies that offer BigCommerce products and related services. With its open-platform flexibility and extensibility, BC has become a top choice for online businesses. AOC as a full-service e-commerce agency saw its potential and forged an official partnership.

“I saw it [BigCommerce] as the best of breed and the perfect fit for the project. We have since made a full transition to primarily supporting BigCommerce-powered sites.”

—Steve Berke, CEO (AOC)

In just a span of two years, the BC-certified agency successfully migrated five sites to BigCommerce and has since increased all vital analytics for these clients such as conversion and site traffic. AOC clients laud the team’s professionalism and great work.

“The whole team has done a terrific job and should be commended for all the attention to detail,” Christopher W. Brown, president of Florida roaster Christopher Bean Coffee, commented.

And with Covid-19 terraforming the world’s retail landscape from the traditional brick-and-mortar stores to a completely digital experience, AOC is looking beyond the shores of continental America. Setting up offices in Australia and Manila, Always Open Commerce envisions itself to serve businesses of all shapes and sizes on both sides of the world.

But for this recognition alone, the AOC team feels ecstatic in delivering even better, more impressive projects. The agency is intent in capitalizing on this achievement and on the wide recognition its services are known for. Undoubtedly, Always Open Commerce’s tagline, “Grow Your Team, Not Your Payroll” is a reflection of its management’s dedication to ensuring that clients only get everything they need and nothing they don’t.

ABOUT THE PRESENTER

Retail Today is a New York City-based online portal and digital magazine that showcases business news, emerging technologies, and trends shaping the retail industry. Its online hub and magazine is a leading destination for managers, C-level executives, administrators, IT and technology professionals, and retail suppliers to stay informed.