Roof Doctors of New England Launches New Website

Hollis, New Hampshire, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Roof Doctors of New England is excited to announce the launch of their new website. The website, found at https://www.roofdoctorsne.com, features a modernized look, improved navigation, better rendering on mobile devices, and an improved user experience. By updating its website, The Hollis / Nashua based roofing company delivers a better site for customers looking to hire a residential or commercial roofer for work in New Hampshire and Massachusetts.

One of the updated features customers may notice is better mobile-friendly rendering and viewing for both phones and tablets. Roof Doctors of New England recognized that many of their customers and potential customers search for roofing replacements and repair via their mobile devices and tablets. With the included faster rendering, bolder images, and easier navigation features, customers can spend less time looking for the information they need, including requesting a quote, services offered, certifications, warranties, and much more.

Perhaps the most noticeable change from their last website is the design, colors, pictures, and the new mascot, resulting in a site that is brighter and easier to read. This allows customers to find the information they need faster. In addition there is also the inclusion of more images of their work. Images provide a glimpse into work completed and the professional results customers can expect when choosing Roof Doctors of New England as their roofing contractor.

Owned by Kasen Kenney, he had this to say about the newly redesigned website, “I am very pleased with the design of our new website. As Roof Doctors continues to grow by leaps and bounds in the Nashua, NH area, it was time to release a redesigned website to reflect our rapid growth and continued commitment to customer service.”

In addition to making the website easier to view and navigate, Roof Doctors of New England has added an informative blog. The blog features content readers will find fascinating, with topics ranging from the benefits of roof replacement to how to hire a roofing contractor. will continue to add content, answering many of their customer’s most frequently asked questions about roofing in this blog.

For those looking for a roofing contractor in the Nashua, NH area and beyond, Roof Doctors of New England has much to offer. From roofing repairs and replacements, to working with asphalt shingles, metal roofing, flat roofing, and rubber roofing, whether residential or commercial, they can cover the needs of any customer. With over 20 years of experience in the industry, and now recently being CertainTeed Shingle Master Certified, as well as an Owens Corning Platinum Preferred Contractor, more customers are choosing Roof Doctors.

For more information on Roof Doctors of New England visit their newly launched website at https://www.roofdoctorsne.com. Please direct questions or comments to owner Kasen Kenney at 603-854-1969 or by email at info@roofdoctorsne.com.