Central Florida Zoo offers new single-day admission discounts

SANFORD, Fla., 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Everyone enjoys a fun, safe day at the Zoo with friends and family—and now more special groups can save!

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is now offering discounts on single-day admissions for healthcare workers and college students, as well as increased discounts for military members and teachers.

“The Zoo is a fun and affordable place for all residents of Central Florida and beyond to visit,” said Dino Ferri, CEO. “These discounts are a way to say thank you to these groups for their service and to allow them to make memories with friends and family.”

Starting in October 2020, healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and hospital staff will receive 20 percent off general admission for themselves and their entire party with proper I.D.

An additional discount has been introduced for college students, who can show their valid school I.D. and receive 10 percent off an adult single-day general admission purchase.

Military members, including active duty, current guard/reserve, non-active duty, retirees and veterans, can present their valid military I.D. or DD214 and receive 25 percent off daily admission for themselves and their entire party.

Additionally, all public or private school teachers will also now receive 20 percent off general admission when presenting a copy of school or teacher ID or printout verification.

The Zoo also provides the following discounts:

Law enforcement and first responders (all branches) receive 20 percent off for themselves and their entire party with proper I.D.

AAA and CAA members receive 20 percent off general admission for their entire party with valid membership card.

Local hotel guests receive 10 percent off single-day admission for their entire party when they show their hotel key card.

Guests who wish to use one of these discounts must purchase tickets in person at the admissions window. Guests are also encouraged to pay via credit or debit card, due to COVID-19.

More information about discounts can be found at https://www.centralfloridazoo.org/discounts/ or by calling 407-323-4450.

For more information about the Central Florida Zoo, visit www.centralfloridazoo.org.

About the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens

The Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens is home to over 350 animals in Sanford, Florida. As a not-for-profit organization, it is a leader in conservation, providing experiences that excite and inspire adults and children to learn and act on behalf of wildlife. More information is available at www.centralfloridazoo.org.

Media Contact:

William Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com