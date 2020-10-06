Cubicle Bye Bye Launches Entrepreneurship and Self-Employment Blog

Saint Louis, MO, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Cubicle Bye Bye has launched an entrepreneurship and self-employment career blog! They share motivational stories, resource recommendations, and lessons learned the hard way from working over ten years in a cubicle, to then creating a company themselves.

It is a place for people who are looking for inspiration and motivation to take action and unlock passion for each day. There are also helpful resource tips for making your life and career more efficient.

The goal is to show you how to recognize what you love to do (and what you don’t love to do), make a plan, and create! More specifically, to construct a future that nearly anyone can do, but virtually everyone talks themselves out of pursuing.

Entrepreneurship provides an internal freedom to wake up each day and make something out of nothing that both challenges you and creates purpose!

About Cubicle Bye Bye

Cubicle Bye Bye was started to offer a community atmosphere for professionals, especially those interested in entrepreneurship and self-employment. The founders have successfully developed two companies from scratch and continue to be extremely passionate about creating. Cubicle Bye Bye is dedicated to covering all aspects of life as an entrepreneur, including less covered topics such as mental health and work/life balance. They have made it their passion to help people succeed and achieve their goals.

Contact:

Cubicle Bye Bye

https://www.cubiclebyebye.com

info@cubiclebyebye.com

Phone: 660-221-5206

###