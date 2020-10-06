Ascott launches ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app to deliver greater value, flexibility and enhance guests’ experience

Singapore, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — CapitaLand’s wholly owned lodging business unit, The Ascott Limited (Ascott), has launched its new ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app for members of its loyalty programme, Ascott Star Rewards (ASR). The new mobile app will unlock a world of conveniences for ASR members, providing greater value, flexibility and enhance their experience with Ascott.

The ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app acts as a one-stop 24/7 digital concierge for ASR members. ASR members can search for special deals and book their stay at about 200 participating properties in over 25 countries and more than 85 cities through the mobile app. They can also manage their reservations, perform self check-ins and check-outs, redeem e-vouchers, and view their ASR membership status as well as points earned and redeemed via the app. Guests can sign up for a complimentary ASR membership via the ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app. ASR members will be rewarded with 2,000 ASR points upon their first login to the ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app. ASR members will also receive an additional 10% ASR points rebate for every booking made through the app.

In the coming months, the ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app will be progressively supported by more languages and enhanced with features such as digital keys to access apartments and ‘Go Green’ notifications to provide guests with the choice to opt out of daily housekeeping and be rewarded with ASR points. In addition, ASR members will be able to purchase ASR points, make digital payments through the app or redeem ASR points to offset their bill. Come January 2021, ASR members will be able to customise their stay by sharing their pre-arrival and in-stay requests. They will also be able to share feedback on their stay through a pulse survey in the mobile app. ASR members who are staying at lyf-branded properties will also have access to the lyf message board and private messaging features which allow them to share their thoughts and stay experience with fellow members or communicate privately with Ascott.

Mr Kevin Goh, CapitaLand’s Chief Executive Officer for Lodging and Ascott’s Chief Executive Officer, said: “The launch of the ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app is part of our digital ecosystem transformation journey to drive the growth of Ascott’s customers globally. Across our multiple lodging brands, Ascott provides a home away from home for a wide demographic of guests with varying lengths of stay. With the mobile app, ASR members are empowered to shape their own stay experiences through a unified platform in a convenient and effective way. The new mobile app also offers Ascott’s partners another channel to reach our growing base of ASR members.”

Mr Goh added: “Ascott’s adoption of technology has boosted our operational efficiencies and allowed us to deliver greater value to our business partners and customers. The use of unmanned service robots and self check-in kiosk with facial recognition have enabled us to minimise physical contact while continuing to provide seamless services to guests amid COVID-19. We have also upgraded our customer relationship management and property management systems to a cloud enterprise solution to support our fast-expanding global lodging portfolio. The ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app is fully integrated with our backend workflow system, which allows us to quickly attend to guests’ requests. As we scale our business, we will continue to harness the power of technology and drive innovation to sharpen Ascott’s competitive edge.”

Ms Tan Bee Leng, Ascott’s Managing Director, Brand & Marketing, said: “ASR is one of Ascott’s key drivers to build brand loyalty and grow new customers. We have seen an increase in ASR membership since the successful launch of the ASR Points Purchase feature in June 2020 and ASR Elite Status Match programme in September 2020. Our members will get to level up their stay experiences with the new ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app and the #DiscoverASR Virtual Travel Festival through an array of app exclusives, protips, recommendations, giveaways and contests. During the festival, the ‘Level Up: Livestream’, our first livestream on Facebook, and the ‘Level Up: Local Insider’ weekly contests, aim to bring global travel to our members’ homes and allow them to learn how to make the best of their next stay with us from culinary, fitness, photography and travel personalities in various parts of the world. Through ASR, we will continue to stay connected and engage with our valued members, offering them rewarding experiences online and at our properties.”

#DiscoverASR Virtual Travel Festival

In conjunction with the launch of the new ‘Discover ASR’ mobile app, Ascott is organising a #DiscoverASR Virtual Travel Festival, bringing global travel to the homes of the fans and audiences of the @DiscoverASR social media channels. Through a livestream, giveaways and weekly contests, customers will get to snag protips, insider recommendations, and over S$12,000 worth of ASR points and staycation prizes.

#DiscoverASR ‘Level Up: Local Insider’

To kick off the #DiscoverASR Virtual Travel Festival, Ascott will run the #DiscoverASR ‘Level Up: Local Insider’ weekly contests and content series from 7 October to 10 November 2020 on the @DiscoverASR Instagram account to give away over S$6,000 worth of ASR points and staycations at ASR participating properties. To win stays at ASR participating properties in different parts of the world every week, participants are to follow @DiscoverASR and be their own city guide by sharing their favourite hideouts in any part of the world, including attractions, eateries, scenic or Instagrammable locations with hashtag #DiscoverASR. The series forms a community of local insiders with recommendations from anyone who lives or travels like a local, and encourages all to level up their local experiences by discovering the many hidden gems closer to home.

#DiscoverASR ‘Level Up: Livestream’

Ascott will also host a #DiscoverASR ‘Level Up: Livestream’ on 18 October 2020, from 4pm to 6pm (GMT+8) on the @DiscoverASR Facebook page. Hosted by Caitanya Tan (@caitofalltraits), the livestream will feature level up protips by culinary, fitness and photography personalities such as yogi Phuong Anh Cao (Ann) (@annphuong), Weibo livestreamer and vlogger Candy Liu (@xiaoniucandy/牛小妞), Misstamchiak.com’s Maureen Ow with Chef Wayne Liew of Keng Eng Kee Seafood (KEK), and Instagrammer and TikTok creator Lee Yik Keat (@yk). Livestream participants can also stand a chance to win ASR points and staycation giveaways worth over S$6,000 at ASR participating properties in various parts of the world.