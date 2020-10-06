US Capital Global Provides Bridge to $16 Million Financing for State-of-the-Art Medical Center and Surgical Hospital in Austin, Texas

San Francisco, USA, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — US Capital Global has structured and provided bridge financing to a $16 million facility for Westlake Surgical LP and Arise Healthcare System LLC. Operating high-end orthopedic and surgical centers in Austin, Texas, these companies provide premium medical care through their state-of-the-art surgical and imaging facilities, as well as emergency, rehabilitation, and wellness services. The Hospital at Westlake, for instance, is Austin’s finest locally operated acute care facility.

Headquartered in San Francisco, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, investment management, and capital formation services. The firm provides sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. All securities are offered by the group through its registered broker-dealer affiliate, US Capital Global Securities LLC.

The US Capital Global team has a long and proud history of supporting medium-sized businesses in the healthcare industry and has been increasing its healthcare financing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has deep experience across a wide range of healthcare sub-industries, including medical devices and equipment, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical facilities and services, and drug manufacturing.

“I greatly appreciated the real-time feedback that US Capital Global has provided on what financing is available, as well as what it takes to qualify in this fast-changing credit market,” said Michael Welch, owner of Attila Management, the parent company of Westlake Surgical LP and Arise Healthcare System LLC. “This timely bridge facility addresses our immediate working capital needs, allowing us to pursue some of our corporate initiatives as we plan for a larger facility that will address our long-term financing needs.”

“We are pleased to have provided Westlake Surgical LP and Arise Healthcare System LLC with additional working capital to support their continued growth,” said Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global. “US Capital Global has recently supported numerous innovative medical firms that provide life-saving care, products, and services. In addition to Westlake Surgical LP and Arise Healthcare System LLC, these include advanced MedTech firms such as Smart Matrix, the next-generation wound-care firm; EDP Biotech, a biotech developer focused on early disease detection; and the respiratory products developer, Valley Respiratory Services.”

About US Capital Global:

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-registered broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Contact:

Vanessa Guajardo

US Capital Global

555 Montgomery Street, Suite 1501

San Francisco, CA 94111

415-889-1010

media@uscapglobal.com

https://uscapglobal.com