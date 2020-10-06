Personal Care Wipes Market Size, Share and Growth Forecast by Regions 2020-2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 06, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global Personal Care Wipes Market size was accounted for USD 15.8 billion in 2018. The market growth is majorly attributed by product characteristics such as performance, time-saving, convenience and cost. Growing hygiene awareness among consumers is a key factor driving the growth of the market. Owing to the launch of new and different wipes such as wet, flushable, feminine, intimate the market is expected to have significant growth in the forecast period.

Increasing disposable income, rapid urbanization along with the rise in hygiene awareness among the consumers are positively affecting the growth of the industry. Wipes allow the performance of daily tasks in quick time that helps in saving timing for others activities.

Wipes provide high effectiveness and convenience that has resulted in reducing the use of traditional cleaning methods. Furthermore, portability feature of wet wipes helps in maintaining environmental and personal hygiene. Baby wipes are more convenient and portable while keeping babies clean.

Feminine hygiene wipes are new market entrants and people who use them for hygiene and comfort recognize them for their advantages in improving quality of life. For instance, Biossance has launched new product Squalane antioxidants cleansing cloths. It comes up with biodegradable products and helps in removing brows and condition lashes, and hydrated skin problems.

In addition, the launch of new flavored wipes for children is anticipated to provide potential growth opportunities for the market. Product segments such as pre-moistened facial cleansing, personal hygiene, and disinfecting are projected to have significant growth in the forecasted period. However, the high cost of personal care wipes and the presence of chemical content are hindering the market growth.

Product Type Insights

The personal care wipes bifurcated by product type into baby, facial & cosmetic, hand & body, flushable, and others. In 2018, baby wipes held the market share of more than 30.0% because of rapid urbanization developing countries of Asia Pacific and Africa. However, pricing of the product remain a key element for companies to be competitive in market.

The facial and hand & body segment has largest share after baby wipes and are expected to grow at a fastest rate during, 2019 to 2025, followed by flushable and others. These wipes include wet, hygienic and fragrance flavors.

Personal Care Wipes Market Share Insights

Leading players in the market include Medline Industries, Edana, Diamond Wipes, Edgewell Personal Care Company, and Procter & Gamble Company. Some of the players are Pluswipes, Rockline Industries and Honest Company. The industry possesses high to moderate barriers owing to the growing innovations in product. Top players in the market are also focusing on expanding their distribution network in order to generate high revenue.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 -2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South Africa

