Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation Market In-Depth Industry Research Report and Revenue Analysis, 2024

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) market size was valued at USD 246.5 million in 2016 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period. The major factors boosting growth are the rising incidences of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder (COPD), and surging prevalence of cardiopulmonary diseases and respiratory failures.

Competitive Market Share Insights:

Some key players operating in the ECMO market include MAQUET Holding B. V. & Co. KG, Microport Scientific Corporation, Medos Medizintechnik AG, Sorin Group, Medtronic, Plc., Terumo Cardiovascular Systems Corporation, and Nipro Medical Corporation.

Growth Drivers:

As per applications, the market is segmented into Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR), respiratory and cardiac. The segments are further segmented on the basis of who is using the set up into adult application, neonate and pediatric. The segment dominating the market in 2015 with about 40.0% of the industry share is respiratory based ECMO.

The increasing demand for the ECMO systems is majorly attributed to rising number of patients with chronic respiratory conditions like COPD, emphysema and chronic bronchitis combined with a trend of growing awareness about health disorders. As per the U.S. National Center for Health Statistics, more than 8.7 million individuals suffered from chronic bronchitis and 3.4 million individuals suffered from emphysema in the year 2014.

Application Insights:

Respiratory Neonates Pediatric Adult

Cardiac Neonates Pediatric Adult

Extracorporeal Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (ECPR) Neonates Pediatric Adult



Regional Insight:

The major regions in this market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and MEA. North America has grown considerably in this segment majorly attributed to the well developed primary, secondary and tertiary care hospitals combined with the reimbursement network, increasing awareness about the ECMO system facilitating their rapid adoption in the hospitals and favorable government funding.

