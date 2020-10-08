Cutivetti Savage releases new album ‘Quarantined’

New York, NY, 2020-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip-hop music known as Cutivetti Savage has released his latest official album, “Quarantined.” It contains 15 original Cutivetti Savage tracks for nearly an hour’s listening time. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Dark, gritty, and bearing the ring of truth, “Quarantined” introduces Cutivetti Savage as one of the most intriguing artists of the year so far.

Asked to cite his main artistic influences, Muskegon, MI’s Cutivetti Savage tries to stay away from names, saying, “My Influence is Creativity with the utilization of Hip-Hop as a medium.” He does finally give in a little, though, naming Reggie Noble (Redman), Gang Starr (Guru), and Keith Ed. (Elam).

With an emphasis on real autobiography, pared-down, minimalist beats, and a whole lot of original urban poetry, “Quarantined” by Cutivetti Savage has a little something for every fan of the sound.

In describing the overall theme of “Quarantined,” Cutivetti Savage talks about “The ability to use creativity as a source of self-reflection, a coping mechanism, and a way to gain a greater sense of clarity to adapt.”

Savage also notes that the writing flowed through him quickly, saying he was finding his own “outlet to cope.”

“I made this music in July over a few days,” he says. “Mixing was the chore, conflicting trying to get the project released. I was ultimately processing information as the world changed instantaneously before our eyes in response to COVID-19.”

Ultimately, Cutivetti Savage is both speaking to and talking with his audience, working the art out just as society works its new challenges out.

“The world has been insane lately and difficult to process,” he writes. “Realistically, what we are facing with respect to ‘Death by Covid’ could be a reflection of how we truly are as creatures of the human race. This album was created in response to information I received from news and media outlets during Quarantine along with self-reflection, faced with being alone in isolation. How do we cope? How do we prepare? Is it too late? Do I have to ‘become one of the ills I suffer from to survive? How should I pacify … ‘Porn Hub,’ Drugs, Alcohol, Addiction, or HATE?”

“Quarantined” by Cutivetti Savage is available from over 600 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip-hop music fans.

“Quarantined” by Cutivetti Savage –

https://www.amazon.com/Quarantined-Explicit-Cutivetti-Savage/dp/B08HZ63JW6/

Official Websites –

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCoCYxFrE1TU9qesvik0vktw?view_as=subscriber