Enhanced usage of telemedicine mobile apps increases the demand for mobile app development companies

Bangalore, India, 2020-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — Mobile phones and related modern apps have transformed all the major sectors in the market in recent years. The importance of mobile apps was more evident during lockdown stages of Corona virus pandemic. People were dependent on them like never before for supply of many essential goods and services. Healthcare is no different and telemedicine apps have revolutionised the healthcare sector. They have made health care accessible to diverse corners and closing the gap between patients and doctors. Telemedicine apps have been helpful to carry tasks such as booking appointments, follow-ups, video consultations, medicine delivery etc. Due to this success of telemedicine apps, many investors in the healthcare industry are in demand for similar apps from mobile app development companies.

Advantages of Telemedicine Apps:

Telemedicine apps offer many similar and added advantages for both patients and doctors. They are:

For Patients:

1.Comfort:

It may be a tedious job to find a doctor during some emergency situations on a public holiday, Sunday or during non-working hours. You may waste much time in search of the doctor or in travelling to doctor’s location. Telemedicine apps would aid you in reaching and getting consultation from a doctor during those crunch times. It is a smooth process to book an appointment at desired times and have the consultation over the phone, enter the medical history and get prescription or further advices from the comfort of homes.

2.Saves lots of time:

Traditional appointment process includes reaching the place and waiting in the queue. This is only to speak about the health issues you are facing. Telemedicine apps will save loads of time with their ability to reach the doctor as per your convenient timings. It will save time by avoiding travelling and waiting processes.

3.Access to medical history:

It is a tedious task to get the medical history of a person especially during emergency situations. But with the use of telemedicine apps, a user will have easy access to medical history without any hassles. Advanced mobile apps also store the patient’s data over cloud without consuming device space.

For Doctors:

1.Comfort:

A doctor would need to spend loads of time each day speaking to various types of people. Telemedicine apps help them to manage the schedule and also reduce the risk of being exposed to infections.

2.Negligible clerical tasks:

Finding and looking at the medical history along with writing down summary about them each time for patients visit would be a waste of time. Telemedicine apps negate these efforts and help to listen to patients efficiently.

Factors influencing the cost to develop a telemedicine app:

App Platform: The development cost of a telemedicine app depends on the app platform chosen to build the app. It is crucial to research the mindset of target customers to finally decide on the type of the app. Business owners might want to develop the app on either iOS or Android or cross-platform. The development costs per hour for iOS is more than android but with the usage of android by many types of devices across the world, the overall development cost of iOS will be much less than Android. But all these factors depend on the organisation goals and usage of target customers. Some of the organisations go for cross-platform apps as it offers room for both types of users.

App Design: It is key to have an intuitive and user-friendly design to attract more customers and retain the existing ones for much longer periods. Usage of cutting-edge graphics and designs to enhance the app will act as a game changer to standout in the competition. But with the usage of modern elements, it will surely cost more than using the standard design elements.

App technology: Inclusion of advanced features such as AI, ML, AR/VR, Chatbot, Blockchain etc will demand more time and charges for implementation. They may also demand integration of several 3rd party apps who charge for using their services. These modern features are needed to keep the app up-to-date for modern trends and stay ahead in the huge market competition.

App size: This is decided by the kind and number of functionalities added in the app. With this, the app becomes rich but also enhances the overall cost for development.

Bottom-Line:

The outbreak of corona-virus has enhanced the demand for mobile apps like never before. Healthcare sector has been aided heavily with the telemedicine apps that not just helps in negating pandemic risk, but also saves lot of lives for other ailments. Telemedicine app development is reliant on the type of functionalities desired to be included, visual design and on the mobile app development company chosen to develop the app. If you have a ground-breaking healthcare app idea and are looking to develop a telemedicine app, then contact a reliable mobile app development company.