Stan’s Donuts & Coffee Offers the Best Donuts in Chicago

Chicago, Illinois, 2020-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ — Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is pleased to announce they offer the best donuts in Chicago at their numerous donut shops located throughout the city. With a variety of standard and specialty donuts available, customers are sure to find something to please any taste.

Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is a premier donut shop with 12 locations throughout the city, allowing individuals to easily find their favorite donut in a place that’s most convenient to where they live or work. For those who don’t live in the area and want to try the bakery’s amazing donuts, nationwide shipping is also available. Along with a variety of cake donuts and other popular favorites, the donut shop offers many unique donuts their customers love, including lemon pistachio, caramel marshmallow pocket, peanut butter pocket, strawberry bismark, lemon espresso bismark and more. They also provide gluten-free and vegan donuts.

In addition to donuts, Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is also known for their hot and cold coffee, as well as cookies. Customers at the donut shop are sure to find something they’ll love, no matter what their preferences.

Anyone interested in learning about the products offered can find out more by visiting the Stan’s Donuts & Coffee website or by calling 1-312-729-5480.

About Stan’s Donuts & Coffee: Stan’s Donuts & Coffee is a premier donut shop with 12 locations throughout the city of Chicago. They’re known for their amazing selection of donuts, as well as hot and cold coffee and cookies. All donuts are freshly made each day to give their customers access to the freshest donuts available. They also offer nationwide shipping to satisfy those donut cravings.

Company: Stan’s Donuts & Coffee

Address: 181 N. Michigan Ave

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60601

Telephone number: 1-312-729-5480

Email address: info@stansdonutschicago.com