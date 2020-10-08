Air Compressor Filter and Compressed Air Dryer Market Opportunities and Challenges

Northbrook, USA, 2020-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Air Compressor Filter and Compressed Air Dryer Market by Product (Air Dryers (Refrigeration, Desiccant, Deliquescent, Membrane), Air Filters (Particulate, Coalescing, Compressed Intake, Activated Carbon)), Industry, and Region- Global Forecast to 2025″, is estimated to be valued at USD 5.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 7.5 billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Major factors fueling the growth of the market include increasing need to reduce downtime and improve system efficiency, the growing use of compressed air dryers for protecting equipment against hazardous and corrosive environments, and surging demand for air compressor filters as they filter contaminants up to several microns.

Compressed air dryers to account for larger size of air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market by 2025

Compressed air dryers have high demand in various industry verticals for the drying of the compressed air stream, as well as setting proper dew point according to prescribed standards. In the automotive industry, compressed air dryers are used in spray painting, pneumatic components, laser purging, air spindles, air bearings, air guns, and pneumatic brakes.

Refrigeration dryers to hold largest size of compressed air dryer market by 2025

Refrigeration dryers are the most commonly used dryers in the manufacturing industry, having relatively low initial and operating costs. These dryers are extensively used in industries, where the temperature of compressed air needs to be regulated along with achieving the high dryness of the air.

North America to be largest market for air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market in 2025

North America held the largest size of the air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market in 2019. The US is a major contributor to the North American air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market. The presence of a large number of manufacturing facilities of automotive and food & beverages industries is expected to drive the air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market in North America.

Major players in the air compressor filter and compressed air dryer market include Atlas Copco (Sweden), Ingersoll-Rand (US), Parker-Hannifin (US), Mann+Hummel (Germany), Donaldson Company (US), SPX Flow (US), BOGE Kompressoren (Germany), Kaeser Kompressoren (Germany), Sullair (US), and Sullivan-Palatek (US).

