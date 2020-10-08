Plasma Torch Market – Key Regions, Company Profile, Opportunity and Challenge 2019 – 2029

New York City, United States, 2020-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Plasma Torch Market: Introduction

A Plasma Torch is a device which generates Plasma by means of passing a flowing gas through an electric arc. Plasma Torches are relatively simple devices whose function includes complex phenomena of chemical, electrical, thermal and fluid dynamics. The primary aspects of Plasma Torch comprises of mathematical models such as thermodynamic and chemical non-equilibrium models, turbulent transport, calculation of thermodynamic properties along with designs for the reassembly of the arc.

This relies on standard Plasma Torches used for Plasma spraying, which include a hot cathode and a nozzle anode. The use and shape of Plasma Torches vary widely. Plasma welding has given a new direction and momentum to many industrial operations on account of novel mechanical, chemical and metallurgical processing techniques. Owing to the presence of free ions and radicals, high temperatures together with high reactivity regards the Plasma Torch as a strong tool for encouraging high heat transfer rates and chemical reactions.

Plasma Torch is the basic component of various industrial processes such as plasma spraying, metal cutting and welding, CVD thermal plasma, metal melting and re-melting, waste treatment, and gas production. Plasma Torch serves as a source of highly concentrated thermal energy in which the gas forming plasma provides an inert environment and helps prevent unintended reactions, thereby maintaining the integrity of the process and the material. Plasma Torch comes into picture with conventional welding operations, as in Plasma cutting, welding, melting or spraying operations.

Plasma Torch Market: Market Dynamics

Proficient use of Plasma Torch for welding structural steel in the construction industry as well as engineering and fabrication processes in industrial sector is primarily understood to drive the growth of Plasma Torch market Additionally, use of plasma torch in automotive garages and repair shops will also strength its sales movement over the stipulated period.

Advent of robotic based laser welding is considered to gain significant traction will hamper the growth of Plasma Torch market.

The advent of new technologies is one of the latest trends to help Plasma Torch market expand in the years ahead. Innovative technologies related to welding activities so as to ease the process which contributes to faster development are in significant demand on the market and are motivated by the adoption of new materials. New procedures such as modified spray transfer and distortion minimization through Plasma Torch is gradually taking over the market. Nevertheless, the emerging trend is to use reactions where the plasma gas reaches the scheme of reaction.

As a commercially viable solution, Plasma Torch is paving its way for chemical and metallurgical processes that adhere to building, manufacturing and infrastructure growth. Retrofitting Plasma Torches results in low operating & capital costs and greenhouse gas emissions instead of fuel oil burners. Due to the high energy density and reactivity of the produced free radicals, the ability to control process chemistry and build small footprint reactors makes Plasma Torch an opportunistic construction equipment for welding. Thermal plasmas generated by Plasma Torch finds its application into waste management, high purity metal production and nanomaterial. For various industrial processes, Plasma Torches are used as either a source of heat or as a reagent.

Plasma Torch Market: Market Segmentation

Based on product, the global Plasma Torch market can be segmented into:

High Frequency Plasma

Arc Plasma

Based on power supply, the global Plasma Torch market can be segmented into:

RF torch

AC torch

DC torch

Based on application, the Plasma Torch market can be segmented into:

Gasification Furnace

Melting Furnace

Cracking Furnace

Other welding operations

Plasma Torch Market: Regional Outlook

Asia pacific is expected to represent the paramount global Plasma Torch market share and continue to dominate the market over the forecast period. Some of the key factors determining the region’s growth are the increasing demand for welding equipment in manufacturing processes and flourishing end-user industries such as automotive, construction, aerospace and defense, electrical equipment. Asia Pacific , accompanied by Europe are projected to witness growth in the Plasma Torch market in the near future as sales will be bolstered by continued economic growth in these regions accompanies by abundance of service providers in these regions. The U.S., China and Europe have some of the world’s promising regions in terms of manufacturing capabilities of Plasma Torch.

Plasma Torch Market: Market Participants

Some of the key global Plasma Torch market participants are as follows:

Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.

Westinghouse Electric Corporation

High Temperature Technologies, Inc.

Pyrogenesis Canada, Inc.

Tri-Star Technologies, Inc.

PEAT GmbH

Harrick Plasma, Inc.

MEC, Inc.

Plasma etching technology, Inc.

