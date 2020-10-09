Joy’s Discount Mattress Offers Free Comforter Set with Purchase

Burton, MI, 2020-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — Joy’s Discount Mattress is pleased to announce they are currently offering a free comforter set with the purchase of a king or queen mattress set while supplies last. This comforter set will help customers complete the look of their new bedroom.

In addition to the free comforter set with purchase, customers can count on getting a quality mattress set for an affordable price when they shop with Joy’s Discount Mattress. Kind and queen luxury mattress sets with a powered adjustable base start at just $699 for a king size and $599 for a queen size, while quantities last. This low rate ensures just about everyone can afford a new mattress for a more restful night’s sleep.

Joy’s Discount Mattress is dedicated to providing their customers with high-quality mattresses at the most affordable prices so everyone can get a comfortable night’s sleep. Customers are encouraged to visit the showroom and try the various mattresses out for themselves so they can choose one that offers the level of comfort they need. The professional team at the mattress store is happy to answer any questions and help guide customers in the right direction to find the best mattress for the lowest price.

Anyone interested in learning about the free comforter set offer or the discounted prices can find out more by visiting the Joy’s Discount Mattress website or by calling 1-810-422-5751.

About Joy’s Discount Mattress: Joy’s Discount Mattress strives to provide high-quality comfortable mattresses at affordable prices. They believe everyone deserves a comfortable night’s sleep and work hard to help each customer find the best option for their needs and their budget. They offer a variety of options in all sizes.

Name of the submitter: Joy Swift

Company: Joy’s Discount Mattress

Address: 5515 Davison Road

City: Burton

State: MI

Zip code: 48509

Telephone number: 1-810-422-5751

Email address: info@joysdiscountmattress.com

Website : https://joysdiscountmattress.com