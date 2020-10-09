Increased Applications in the Landscaping Segment to Drive the Artificial Grass Market Growth

The artificial grass market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.20 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 4.45 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The market is driven by factors such as increased applications in the landscaping space, replacement of natural grass with artificial grass in sports fields, and growing popularity of various sports in different regions.

Based on installation, the market has been segmented into flooring and wall cladding. The flooring segment dominated the market in terms of both value and volume in 2016. Rising popularity and acceptance of synthetic sports fields for indoor as well as outdoor sports, along with extended applications in landscaping are the key factors that drive the flooring segment in the artificial grass market. In developed countries, the backing of advanced technologies with regard to product development and sports infrastructure development has fueled the demand for artificial grass.

In 2017, Europe is estimated to account for the largest share of the artificial grass market. Factors such as the presence of leading artificial grass manufacturers that operate on a global scale such as Tarkett (France), SportGroup (Germany), Victoria PLC (UK), and SIS Pitches (UK) have boosted the demand for artificial grass in the European market. Furthermore, advanced technologies and supporting infrastructure for promoting sports, especially football, also fuels the artificial grass market growth in this region.

Key players are DowDuPont (US), Tarkett (France), Controlled Products (US), Shaw Industries Group (US), and Victoria PLC (UK). Other players include Act Global (US), SportGroup (Germany), TigerTurf (New Zealand), SIS Pitches (UK), Matrix Turf (US), Nurteks Hali (Turkey), Soccer Grass (Brazil), Limonta (Italy), Sportlink (Brazil), and El Espartano (Argentina).

