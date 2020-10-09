Bedding Protectors Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts To 2030

Bedding protectors have been enjoying increasing popularity since several years. The need for improving comfort, sleep quality and durability of mattresses have steered the market towards new heights.

Bedding protectors help effectively regulate body temperature by absorbing moisture and prevent exposure to microbes, dust mites and other potential allergens. Additionally, they also protect the mattress from spills and mold growth and are easily washable.

Based on these trends, the demand for bedding protectors across both residential and commercial sectors is registering a massive uptick. However, growth across the hospitality sectors has nosedived, owing to reduced tourism in the wake of the ongoing pandemic. Despite this, growth is expected to remain sustained throughout the forecast period.

“Shifting consumer purchasing behavior from brick and mortar stores to online sales platforms is compelling suppliers and manufacturers to leverage e-commerce services, keeping demand afloat in the future,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Bedding Protectors Market Report

Cotton bedding protectors are likely to hold major sway from 2020-2030, owing to its excellent temperature regulation properties

Europe to emerge as the global hegemon, capturing over 30% of the market share

Cooling bedding protectors to enjoy heightened market share due to the high need for temperature optimization

Global bedding protectors market is likely to expand healthily at a CAGR exceeding 6% until 2030, reaching US$ 3 Bn.

Bedding Protectors Market- Key Drivers

Amplifying personal disposable incomes is slated to augment spending on luxury bedding protectors

Progressive government policies promoting housing and hospitality industries development to broaden revenue pools

Heightening awareness regarding body health and sound sleep to reveal green belts for manufacturers

Bedding Protectors Market- Key Restraints

High price volatility and limited availability of good quality protectors to impede growth prospects

Presence of inorganic chemicals to prevent pest infestation may have adverse effects on the skin

Limited footfalls in hotels and lodging facilities due to COVID-19 pandemic is slated to reduce revenue inflows

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The coronavirus pandemic has ushered in a major downturn in the bedding protectors market, especially across the commercial sector. Majority of the demand is stimulated from hotels and other lodging facilities, which are currently experiencing a downsizing of their operations.

As lockdown restrictions tighten worldwide, vendors are unable to supply raw materials for the production process, leading to declining output and consequently limited availability. Moreover, consumer footfalls in conventional retail stores to purchase mattresses has declined.

However, adoption of online platforms has sustained demand across the residential segments, thus keeping the market afloat throughout the pandemic’s duration. Also, certain countries have eased lockdown restrictions due to the flattening of the infection curve, resuming logistical activities.

Competitive Dashboard

The global bedding protectors market is consolidated in nature, with leading companies such as Simmon’s Bedding Company, Serta, Inc., Temur-Pedic, Select Number Corp, Kurlon Enterprises, and Therapedic International taking most of the market share.

Leading manufacturers of bedding protectors join forces for collaborative product development, believing that customer co-creation would help develop high-quality bedding protectors. Distinct attributes such as cooling, dust protection, and damping, together with the use of high-quality fabrics are key development areas among manufacturers of bedding protectors.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global market for bedding protectors, with historical data on demand (2015-2019) and expected projections for the period (2020-2030). The bedding protectors market report discloses compelling insights into the demand for bedding protectors based on size (twin, twin-xl, queen, king, and other sizes), material (cotton, cotton blend, polyester, latex, and others), height (5-10 inches, 10 – 15 inches, 15 – 20 inches, 20 – 25 inches, 25 – 30 inches, 25 – 30 inches, and over 30 inches), feature (bug control, cooling, waterproof, stain resistant, and other features), and sales channel (supermarkets and hypermarkets, home furnishing stores, home improvement stores, and online stores), across seven regions.

