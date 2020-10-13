Quinsigamond Community College Selects BlackBeltHelp for 24×7 IT & LMS Help Desk Support

Chicago, United States, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Under this engagement, BlackBeltHelp will enable the college to provide secure IT & Blackboard® help desk support and ensure consistent high end-user service levels 24×7.

Quinsigamond Community College will also leverage the Simplify Platform to assist users with self-service options, and Classroom Emergency App. These products will eventually remove student barriers to remote instruction and improve the student experience.

Therefore, in the best interest of the time, this helpdesk has been implemented delineating the following benefits:

• Remove barriers to online/remote learning

• 24×7 anytime, anywhere student support

• Certified experts are available to provide after-hours support including nights, weekends, and holidays.

• All interactions are recorded; reference to history with ease

• Deliver cost-effective services

• Expand service and increase efficiency

• Reduced costs

The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):

1. General IT Support:

• Network Connectivity

• Productivity applications

• Antivirus / Security utilities

• Operating System Support

• Email

• Password Reset

2. Blackboard® LMS Support:

• Basic instructor grade book issues

• Course Navigation

• Class roster issues

• Assignment submission failures

• Course imports/exports/backups

• Issues requiring additional access

About Quinsigamond Community College:

Quinsigamond Community College is a public, community college in Worcester, Massachusetts. It was established in 1963 to provide access to higher education to residents of Central Massachusetts. The College is accredited by the New England Association of Schools and Colleges (NEASC).

About BlackBeltHelp:

A robust IT support framework is critical for the smooth functioning of various processes at an institution – the users expect immediate response and resolution when they reach out for support. We are pleased to have been selected by Quinsigamond Community College and look forward to providing them a quality scalable 24×7 IT help desk support environment to improve their student experience.

Learn more about BlackBeltHelp: https://www.blackbelthelp.com