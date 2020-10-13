Compton College Selects BlackBeltHelp for After Hours IT Help Desk and Virtual OneStop Student Support

Chicago, United States, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — The IT Help Desk Support will enable the college to provide secure IT support beyond the business hours, weekends, and holidays and ensure timely resolution to the users’ support requests. Leveraging Virtual OneStop Student Services Support will help the college in enhancing their student experience by providing convenient and personalized assistance to them.

Compton College will also leverage other products developed by BlackBeltHelp – Classroom Emergency App and Lexicon. These products will help the college in getting a resolution to online classroom technology support challenges and eventually improve their student experience.

Therefore, in the best interest of the time, this helpdesk has been implemented delineating the following benefits:

• Remove student barriers to remote/online learning

• 24×7 anytime, anywhere student support

• Certified experts are available to provide after-hours support including nights, weekends, and holidays.

• All interactions are recorded; reference to history with ease

• Deliver cost-effective services

• Expand service and increase efficiency

• Reduced costs

The sample scope of support includes (but not limited to):

1. General IT

• Network Connectivity

• Productivity applications

• Antivirus / Security utilities

• Operating System Support

• Email

• Password Reset

2. Financial Aid & Awarding, Notification, and Disbursement

• Aid awarded & acceptance

• Maintaining academic load

• Disbursement and continued eligibility

• Pending financial aid

• SAP status and appeals

3. Admissions, Records, and Registrations

• Application Process & Admissions Status

• Information on Fee Payment

• Registration Information

• Medical Information

• Enrollment Priorities

• Grades

About BlackBeltHelp

BlackBeltHelp is a leading provider of Help Desk Support and Products including IT, LMS, Admissions & Enrollments, Financial Aid, Advising, Facilities, and Switchboard, supporting Higher Education for the past 8 years. With over 200 clients globally, BlackBeltHelp provides a wide range of Products and Services to improve help desk administration and end-user experience.

