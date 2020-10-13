Pre-employ.com Gives $500K In Background Check Services to Healthcare Companies Impacted By COVID-19

Redding, CA, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Pre-employ.com, a California-based company specializing in employee background check services, is happy to announce an unprecedented offer for healthcare organizations. Today their CEO is announcing that they are giving healthcare and front-line organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic up to $500,000 in free employee services upon new account activations.

Full details on this special offer can be found here http://www.pre-employ.com/500koffer.

“Due to COVID, the economy, and the incredible work the healthcare industry has done to protect us. We are really excited to give this offer,” said Robert Mather, CEO of Pre-employ.com. “Many healthcare organizations are finding themselves understaffed and overwhelmed with having to hire new employees during these difficult times. We want to ease that burden with this offer.”

For over 27 years Pre-employ.com has been doing employee background checks for the healthcare industry. To qualify for this special promotion a healthcare organization needs to fill out the form on their special offer page and then open a new account for these essential monitoring services.

“We are offering all the essential monitoring services that every hospital needs including free sex offender searches, I-9 E-Verify compliance, criminal record monitoring, FACIS 1 & 1M products, and free OIG/GSA compliance,” added Mather. “With being forced to hire employees quickly it can be easy to overlook a new hire or forgo the proper screening until later. Our service speeds up this process while keeping your organization protected.”

Mather also cautioned that healthcare organization are held to more strict hiring regulations, and one wrong hire can lead to thousands of dollars in fines.

“I have witnessed the devasting impact that one wrong hire can have on a company. For example, a recent Texas hospital was forced to pay a $437,950.50 fine because they hired the wrong person. Our OIG compliance and other services helps keeps you safe.”

The offer is valid on new client activations. Upon signing Pre-employ.com will credit a new account with up to $500,000 in free services depending on the size of the contract that was just signed.

Pre-employ.com also offers a unique candidate experience which enables potential employees to upload their pre-employment documents securely both online or through direct from their cell phones. Candidates can also conveniently view their employee background checks inside the app.

About Pre-employ.com

Founded in 1994, Pre-employ.com strives to deliver the best possible pre-employment screening experience. Their speed, pricing and 100% US-based customer service team have contributed to us continuously being recognized as one of the leading background check companies. We are also proudly Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA) accredited.

Pre-Employ’s headquarters are nestled in the beautiful northern hills of California with additional offices located in Texas and Florida. The company has been recognized for its many unique employee benefits and local community support.

