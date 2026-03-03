GoTo Telemed Launches Comprehensive Food Allergy Consultation Service, Bringing Expert Evaluation, Avoidance Strategies, and Long-Term Management to Patients Nationwide

Helena, Montana, 2026-03-03— /EPR Network/ — GoTo Telemed, the nation’s leading integrated telehealth ecosystem serving over 10 million patients nationwide, today announced the launch of its dedicated Food Allergy Consultation Service, a comprehensive virtual care program designed to address the full spectrum of food allergy needs through evidence-based evaluation, personalized avoidance strategies, and ongoing management support. Delivered by a network of board-certified allergists and immunology specialists, this program provides accessible, expert care for the estimated 32 million Americans living with potentially life-threatening food allergies .

Food allergy represents one of the most significant and growing public health challenges, affecting approximately 5.6 million children and 27 million adults in the United States. The major food allergens include milk, eggs, peanuts, tree nuts, sesame, soy, wheat, fish, and shellfish, though more than 170 foods can cause adverse reactions . Reactions can range from mild symptoms to life-threatening anaphylaxis, which results in an estimated 45,000 to 50,000 emergency room visits annually, with food being the most common trigger . Yet access to specialized allergy care remains limited, particularly in rural and underserved communities, leaving millions without proper diagnosis or management guidance .

“Food allergy is not a condition that patients can simply ‘live with’—it requires expert guidance to ensure safety, prevent life-threatening reactions, and maintain quality of life,” said a GoTo Telemed spokesperson. “Our Food Allergy Consultation Service brings board-certified allergy specialists directly to patients through telehealth, eliminating geographic barriers and long wait times. Whether a patient needs accurate diagnosis, help navigating avoidance strategies, or an updated emergency action plan, we provide comprehensive, compassionate care that empowers patients and families to manage their condition with confidence.”

Comprehensive Clinical Services for Food Allergy Management

Accurate diagnosis is the foundation of appropriate food allergy management. GoTo Telemed’s allergists follow the latest evidence-based pathways to avoid both underdiagnosis and overdiagnosis—a significant problem in food allergy care .

Detailed Clinical History: The diagnostic process begins with comprehensive history-taking, exploring the specific foods involved, the nature and timing of reactions, quantity ingested, and associated factors. This history guides all subsequent testing and interpretation .

Interpretation of Sensitization Testing: When indicated, providers order specific IgE blood tests or coordinate skin prick testing at local facilities. However, clinicians emphasize that these tests only demonstrate sensitization, not clinical allergy, and must be interpreted within the full clinical context. Positive tests do not necessarily indicate a true allergy requiring avoidance .

Component-Resolved Diagnostics: For complex cases, the program utilizes advanced component testing to differentiate cross-reactivity from true allergy and assess risk severity—an approach supported by the latest EAACI guidelines .

Oral Food Challenge Coordination: When diagnosis remains uncertain—or when there is reason to believe a food allergy may have resolved—the program facilitates referral to affiliated centers for medically supervised feeding tests, the definitive diagnostic standard .

Personalized Avoidance Strategies That Support Quality of Life

Effective food allergy management balances safety with maintaining normal quality of life. GoTo Telemed’s specialists provide practical, evidence-based guidance on allergen avoidance that does not create unnecessary restriction or anxiety :

Label Reading Education: Patients learn to identify allergen declarations on food labels, understand variations in labeling laws, and recognize hidden sources of allergens.

Cross-Contamination Prevention: Practical strategies for preventing cross-contact in home kitchens, at restaurants, and in other settings where food is prepared.

School and Child Care Planning: For young children, the program addresses the need for increased supervision and specific mitigation strategies, recognizing that symptoms in toddlers may be more difficult to identify (such as scratching at the tongue) .

Adolescent Counseling: Teenagers receive targeted guidance about managing food allergy in social situations, including the risks of intimate kissing with partners who have recently ingested allergens—a real and often overlooked risk .

Emergency Preparedness and Anaphylaxis Management

A cornerstone of the program is ensuring every patient has the knowledge and tools to respond effectively to allergic reactions. This approach is informed by the latest evidence, including the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America’s validated Food Allergy Emergency Care Plan, which represents a significant advance in anaphylaxis management .

Individualized Emergency Action Plans: Every patient receives a personalized, written plan that provides clear guidance on recognizing symptoms, administering epinephrine, and determining when emergency medical care is needed. These plans incorporate age-specific symptom recognition for infants, toddlers, children, teens, and adults .

Updated Approach to Post-Epinephrine Care: The program educates patients and families about the latest evidence-based approach to anaphylaxis management. Research has shown that the traditional advice to “always” call 911 after epinephrine use may not be necessary for all patients. Fewer than 10% of patients require an additional dose of epinephrine, meaning most are stable after treatment. The new validated action plans offer a flexible approach—calling EMS if the reaction fails to start resolving within a few minutes, while empowering patients and families to make informed decisions based on symptom response .

Epinephrine Training: Through virtual demonstrations and follow-up support, patients and caregivers gain confidence in administering epinephrine auto-injectors, including newer nasal epinephrine options .

Integration Within GoTo Telemed’s Comprehensive Ecosystem

The Food Allergy Consultation Service operates as a fully integrated component of GoTo Telemed’s unified telehealth platform:

Unified Health Record: All consultation documentation, test results, and emergency action plans are incorporated into the patient’s lifetime electronic health record, accessible to all authorized providers across medical and specialty care. A primary care physician can instantly review allergy history when prescribing new medications; school nurses can access current emergency plans when authorized .

Seamless Care Coordination: When patients require in-person services such as oral food challenges or specialized testing, the platform facilitates warm handoffs to GoTo Telemed’s network of affiliated allergy centers and specialists, ensuring continuity and complete information transfer .

Digital Action Plan Access: Patients access their emergency action plans through GoTo Telemed’s secure patient portal and mobile application, ensuring critical information is always available—whether at home, school, or traveling .

Prescribing and Pharmacy Integration: Epinephrine prescriptions and other medications are transmitted electronically to patient-selected pharmacies, with automated refill reminders ensuring patients never run out of life-saving medication .

Patient Education Resources: The platform provides access to a growing library of evidence-based educational materials on food allergy management, including video demonstrations of epinephrine use, label reading guides, and age-appropriate resources for children and teens .

Addressing Critical Gaps in Allergy Care Access

The Food Allergy Consultation Service directly confronts persistent barriers to specialized allergy care:

Geographic Access: Allergy specialist shortages in rural and underserved communities leave millions without access to expert diagnosis and management. Telehealth eliminates these geographic barriers, connecting patients with board-certified allergists regardless of location .

Long Wait Times: Wait times for allergy appointments in many markets exceed three to six months, during which patients may suffer from misdiagnosis, unnecessary avoidance, or inadequate emergency preparedness. GoTo Telemed’s program provides consultations within days .

Diagnostic Accuracy: Both underdiagnosis and overdiagnosis are significant problems in food allergy. Overdiagnosis leads to unnecessary avoidance, nutritional deficiencies, and anxiety; underdiagnosis leaves patients at risk for life-threatening reactions. Expert evaluation ensures accurate diagnosis and appropriate management .

Care Coordination Fragmentation: Patients with food allergy often receive fragmented care from primary care providers, emergency departments, and multiple specialists. GoTo Telemed’s integrated approach ensures all care is guided by allergy expertise and coordinated across settings .

School and Institutional Support: With up to one in three food-allergic students experiencing a reaction at school, and many first-time reactions occurring in educational settings, expert guidance on school management plans is essential. The program provides comprehensive support for families navigating school policies .

A Transformative Opportunity for Allergy Specialists

For board-certified allergists and immunology specialists, GoTo Telemed’s Food Allergy Consultation Service offers a meaningful practice opportunity:

Focus on Meaningful, Life-Saving Work: Providers dedicate their practice to a condition where expert guidance literally saves lives and dramatically improves quality of life for millions of patients and families.

Flexible Practice Model: Clinicians maintain complete autonomy over their schedules, practicing as little or as much as desired while serving a nationwide population of patients seeking allergy expertise.

Complete Practice Support: GoTo Telemed provides full malpractice insurance coverage, comprehensive billing and coding support for allergy services, and immediate access to a growing population of patients seeking food allergy consultation.

Professional Independence: Providers build their practice within GoTo Telemed’s supportive ecosystem while maintaining clinical autonomy and professional decision-making authority.

No Administrative Burden: The platform handles all credentialing, scheduling, billing, and documentation, allowing clinicians to focus entirely on clinical care and patient relationships.

Regulatory Compliance and Quality Assurance

The Food Allergy Consultation Service operates within GoTo Telemed’s rigorous compliance framework:

State-Specific Licensure Management: Verification of active, unrestricted licenses in all states where care is delivered, with support for interstate licensure compacts

Allergy Clinical Guidelines: Adherence to EAACI, AAAAI, and AAP evidence-based guidelines for food allergy diagnosis and management

Quality Monitoring: Ongoing peer review, competency assessments, and patient outcome tracking ensuring maintenance of highest care standards

HIPAA-Compliant Infrastructure: Enterprise-grade encryption, access controls, and regular third-party security audits ensuring complete protection of patient health information

Availability and Partnerships

GoTo Telemed’s Food Allergy Consultation Service is available immediately to patients nationwide through the GoTo Telemed platform and mobile application. Patients may enroll directly or be referred by their primary care provider, pediatrician, or other health professional.

Board-certified allergists and immunology specialists interested in joining GoTo Telemed’s provider network are invited to apply through the company’s credentialing portal.

GoTo Telemed is actively forming strategic partnerships with:

Allergy and immunology practices seeking to expand virtual service offerings

Primary care and pediatric networks managing food allergy across large populations

School districts and educational institutions

Health plans and Medicare Advantage organizations

Food allergy advocacy and patient support organizations

Camps and recreational programs serving children with special health care needs

Restaurant and food service industry training programs

