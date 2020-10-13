Ensure a Safe Workplace for your Staff: Monitor COVID19 safety at work with Free pulse survey from Retensa

New York, NY, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Employee wellbeing now confronts every employer like never before. The workplace is undergoing a complete transformation. With offices reopening and as everyone returns employees return to work, companies have to will follow social distancing guidelines to ensure their team is safe and healthy. To connect, communicate, and support organizational leadership and employees, leading employee retention experts, Retensa has launched the ‘“Safe Workspace Survey’. Workplace Survey”. It is the third free tool launched by Retensa, to support companies with COVID19 challenges.

With this survey In a quick questionnaire, employers can address this reality and reassure employees that the workplaces are safe. The Safe WorkspaceWorkplace Survey is a pulse survey, that will help leadership track whether captures exposure or potential risks of COVID19 spread. It also reinforces safety guidelines are followed with all employees and identify & monitor potential risks monitors sources of COVID19 spread entry. This free COVID19 survey tool will help employers and employees focus on being productive and not worry increase confidence about their safety at work.

With CDC (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) and WHO (World Health Organization) guidelines applied, the Safe Workplace Survey was designed for universal use across all industries. Close proximity transfer can occur in manufacturing, food processing, and construction as well as in an office. Preventing transmission is especially relevant to transportation, education, healthcare, restaurants and retail where repeated public contact occurs. Employers who standardize return to work safety protocols are less likely to be at risk, and more likely to minimize exposure if it does occur.

During this turmoil, Retensa wants to help will support every company leader, to ensure their employees are heard, helped, and have what they need to feel safe. The other Take advantage of all free tools provided by the company include in the Employee Wellness Toolkit and including the School Reopening Survey.

About Retensa