Animal Action Night for Dogs Saving Dogs from Death Row

Queensland, Australia, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — MORE than 15 performers and speakers from the Gold Coast to Los Angeles rallied to help save dogs from being killed at the 14th annual Animal Action Night for Dogs on October 10 from 8pm to 1am AEDT.

Animal Action Events founder Aldwyn Altuney said the free Animal Action Night for Dogs and crowd-funding campaign through Chuffed.org would raise funds for SEQ K9 Rescue – a no-kill non-profit charity that has rescued 1800 dogs Australia-wide from death row since inception four years ago.

90% of these came from council pounds where dogs, if not claimed in two to seven days of entry, are often euthanised.

The event was held online and live-streamed to the Animal Action Events Facebook page and Media Queen TV on YouTube.

Performers included Glenn Barry, who did an acknowledgment to country, Bobby Runningfox, Susie Jay & Joey Ace, Alana Fitzgerald, Hellen G, Ranger Nick, Neni Carolina-Chacin from the US, Alfred Zerfas and Adrian Hanks.

Aldwyn Altuney emceed and speakers included SEQ K9 Rescue president/ founder Lisa Barton, Rescue volunteer Kristy Kendall and The Intuitionist Elaina Massie, who spoke about Love never dies – How to move on with your life after your pet dies.

Ms Barton said funds raised from the crowdfunding campaign, which was launched on the night, would go towards opening an adoption centre where volunteers can attend training sessions and a space where open days and fundraisers can be held.

“I personally bought two acres three years ago in Cedar Vale, south of Brisbane, but that does not give us enough space to move the rescue to the next stage” Ms Barton said.

“Our dream is to move on to acreage where we can set up pens to house dogs who require training, socialisation skills and/ or waiting for an available foster carer.

“We can help save so many more lives if we had a base to work from. To bring rescue out of the dark into the light with more education. Everything counts when an animal’s life is at stake.”

Animal Action events aim to raise awareness, appreciation and respect for all animals. The world’s first Animal Action Day was founded on the Gold Coast in 2007 by animal lover and AA Xposé Media Director/ Photojournalist Aldwyn Altuney. The events are held annually during World Animal Week from October 4-10 and raise funds for different animal charities each year.

The event aims to encourage people to take action for animals, even in small ways. You can do this by making healthy choices while shopping – buying cruelty-free; reducing your consumption of animal products or becoming vegetarian or vegan. You can also write to your local, state or federal elected rep to convey views on animal protection; volunteer with animal organisations; write a letter to the editor of your local papers; recycle and compost at home and express concerns to food companies and supermarkets that are involved in sustaining animal suffering.

“Together, we can all make a difference for animals and the environment,” Aldwyn said.

For more details, call 0409 895 055 or visit www.animalactionday.com and the Facebook page ‘Animal Action Events’.

To view the re-play of the event, go to…



To donate to the fundraising campaign, go to…

https://chuffed.org/project/animal-action-night-for-dogs-saving-dogs-from-death-row