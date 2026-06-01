PROVIDENCE FILM GROUP, A VALIANT EAGLE INC. (OTCID:PSRU) SUBSIDIARY, ANNOUNCES FULL COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF THE FURY LINE — THE OFFICIAL FISTS OF FURY LEGACY COLLECTION

Providence Film Group is expanding its officially licensed entertainment merchandise portfolio with the launch of a new consumer-facing brand built around one of its most iconic film properties. The initiative brings together film legacy, streetwear design, and modern digital commerce to create a scalable retail ecosystem for collectors and fans.

Authorized Streetwear and Collectible Brand Now Live Across Six Major Retail Platforms; Catalog Scaling to 150–200 SKUs; Seasoned E-Commerce Executive Joins to Lead Amazon Channel Strategy

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Providence Film Group, the registered copyright holder of the 1971 Bruce Lee film Fists of Fury (The Big Boss), today announced the full commercial launch of The Fury Line, the first and only officially authorized apparel and collectible brand built directly on the film’s intellectual property. The brand is now live at launch.thefuryline.com and available across six major retail platforms, with expansion to Walmart and Target underway.

The launch represents the culmination of a multi-year IP acquisition and brand-development initiative by Providence Film Group, a subsidiary of Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTCID: PSRU). With a current catalog of more than 50 products and a roadmap to 150–200 SKUs by the end of Q2 / beginning of Q3 2026, The Fury Line is positioned as both a consumer brand and a scalable, IP-backed revenue platform.

RETAIL DISTRIBUTION

The Fury Line is currently available through the following channels:

Direct-to-consumer: thefuryline.com (Shopify)

(Shopify) Amazon

Etsy

Pinterest

Instagram Shopping

TikTok Shop

Expansion in progress: Walmart and Target

This omni-channel distribution strategy reduces dependence on any single platform and broadens the brand’s addressable consumer base across discovery-driven and intent-driven shopping environments.

FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS

Dojo Shadows Hoodie — Best Seller shop.thefuryline.com/products/dojo-shadows-hoodie The cornerstone product of The Fury Line. A limited first-run premium hoodie available in sizes S–2XL, combining martial arts iconography with contemporary streetwear construction. $64.99

Interactive QR Tee shop.thefuryline.com/products/bruce-lee-inspired-unisex-crewneck-sweatshirt… Each garment incorporates a scannable QR code that connects the physical product to The Fury Line’s digital collector ecosystem, delivering exclusive content and ownership verification directly to the consumer.

FURY LINE™ Unstoppable Tank — Women’s Collection shop.thefuryline.com/products/fury-line-unstoppable-tank A performance-fabric women’s tank designed around the martial arts aesthetic of Fists of Fury. $49.99

PRODUCT PRICING

Product Price FURY LINE™ Unstoppable Tank $49.99 “Little Dragon” Kids Tee $45–$55 Dojo Shadows Hoodie $64.99 Classic Archive Tee $65–$78 “Be Water” Women’s Hoodie $85–$110 The “Big Boss” Collector Box (Tee, Hoodie, AR Tee, Metal Coin) $320

AUTHENTICATION AND COLLECTOR ECOSYSTEM

Every Fury Line product ships with a proprietary Authenticity Panel — a scannable insert that registers the item on a blockchain-backed ledger through the Verification Portal at launch.thefuryline.com/verify-artifact .

Verified owners receive:

Priority early access to future product drops

Exclusive digital content, including original film clips

Elevated “Collector Status” designation within the brand’s community

Access to NFT and digital collectible offerings

The verification system serves a dual commercial function: it protects the brand against counterfeit products and generates a proprietary first-party data asset — including verified purchase history, product preferences, and opt-in marketing consent — that grows with every transaction.

TEAM EXPANSION: E-COMMERCE AND AMAZON STRATEGY

To support the brand’s scaling catalog and multi-platform retail ambitions, Providence Film Group in the process of engaging a veteran e-commerce growth strategist with eight years of experience in Amazon channel management and brand optimization. The new addition brings a track record of generating more than $20 million in Amazon revenue, optimizing over 1,500 product listings, and scaling brands from six to seven figures across markets in New York, New Jersey, Miami, and London.

The engagement will encompass full Amazon account management including SEO and keyword strategy, sponsored advertising and PPC campaign optimization, A+ and Premium A+ content development, product launch strategy, and competitive analysis — with a specific mandate to establish and grow The Fury Line’s Amazon presence as the catalog scales toward its Q3 target.

“This engagement reflects our commitment to building a professionally managed, multi-channel retail operation,” said Dr. Xavier Mitchell, CEO at Providence Film Group. “The Fury Line is not a fan project or a limited merchandise drop. It is a scalable brand with a defensible IP foundation, and we are investing accordingly.”

INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Providence Film Group holds the exclusive, federally registered copyright to Fists of Fury (The Big Boss, 1971), recognized by the United States Copyright Office. The company is the only entity authorized to produce and sell merchandise incorporating assets from the original film. All third-party merchandise utilizing these assets without authorization is, by definition, unlicensed.

“This is not a licensing arrangement,” said Dr. Mitchell. “We own the underlying IP. That distinction is the foundation of the brand’s competitive moat and the basis of our enforcement strategy against unauthorized use.”

CONTACT

Investor Relations Providence Film Group / Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC: PSRU) ir@valianteagle.net

Brand: launch.thefuryline.com

Verification Portal: launch.thefuryline.com/verify-artifact

Petition: change.org/p/unite-to-preserve-bruce-lee-s-legacy-for-future-generations

Media Contact

Mike Davis

The Fury Line

info@thefuryline.com

https://launch.thefuryline.com/