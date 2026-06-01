LOS ANGELES, CA, 2026-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — SyncedIn has officially launched its AI-powered networking platform aimed at transforming the way professionals connect, collaborate, and build business relationships online. Founded by Jackson Jesionowski, the platform introduces AI digital twins that communicate and negotiate opportunities on behalf of users before human interaction even begins.

Traditional cold outreach has long relied on time-consuming personalized messages, manual prospect research, and unpredictable response rates. SyncedIn approaches the problem differently by treating recipient attention as the most valuable resource in professional networking.

Each user on SyncedIn creates a personalized AI twin trained on their goals, communication preferences, dealbreakers, interests, and professional context. Instead of manually crafting outreach messages, users allow their AI twins to communicate directly with other users’ AI twins in the background to identify mutually beneficial opportunities.

The platform then surfaces only the highest-value introductions and potential agreements for the human users to review.

“Distribution is the only competitive moat that still compounds,” said founder Jackson Jesionowski. “And distribution starts with the right intro. The problem is that the right intro is almost always missed — by the wrong message, by the wrong timing, or by the receiver being too busy to read the second sentence.”

SyncedIn’s networking workflow begins with a user creating their AI twin in just a few minutes by entering personal and professional context. When reaching out to another person, SyncedIn generates a personalized landing page based on the recipient’s public online presence, including LinkedIn, X, and website information.

Recipients can instantly preview a simulated conversation between both AI twins without creating an account. They can edit responses, add context, regenerate outputs, and later activate their own AI twin while preserving the conversation as training data.

Unlike traditional outreach automation platforms focused solely on scaling outbound messaging, SyncedIn introduces a recipient-centered model where both parties benefit from AI-assisted filtering and negotiation.

The company believes this new agent-to-agent networking model could significantly reduce the inefficiencies of cold outreach while improving the quality of professional introductions at scale.

SyncedIn officially launched in 2026 and is now publicly accessible at https://syncedin.org.

Timeline Highlights:

• 2026 – SyncedIn officially launches

• 2026 – AI digital twin networking system introduced

• 2026 – Personalized AI-generated networking landing pages released

• 2026 – Public access to agent-to-agent networking workflow begins

• 2026 – Expansion of AI-powered professional networking initiatives

About SyncedIn

SyncedIn is an AI networking platform that uses digital twins to automate professional introductions, opportunity discovery, and business relationship matching. The platform enables users to scale networking more efficiently through AI-powered agent communication while reducing manual outreach effort.

Website: https://syncedin.org

Media Contact:

Jackson Jesionowski

Jack@persistventure.com