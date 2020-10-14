Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market Segmentation | Dynamics and Share Analysis | Forecast To 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 14, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Orthopedic Braces and Supports Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global orthopaedic braces and supports market size was worth USD 3.1 billion in 2015 which is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of more than 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of arthritis is one of the leading cause of the growth of orthopedic braces and supports market. It is the most common form of arthritis which affects the population of all ages.

Key Players:

Few major companies of the market include DJO Global, Inc.;Breg, Inc.;Alcare Company Ltd.; Bauerfeind AG; Össur Corporate; McDavid Knee Guard, Inc.; FLA Orthopedics, Inc.; Otto Bock Healthcare GmbH; and Frank Stubbs Co., Inc.

In 2015, Merz North America acquired ON Light Sciences, Inc., a company specializing in laser-based dermatology with an aim to expand its esthetic product portfolio.

Growth Drivers:

Increase in geriatric population is one of the primary driver for the growth of the market. This population is highly affected by musculoskeletal disorders. According to International Osteoporosis Foundation, osteoporosis and low bone mass is a major threat to around 44 million U.S. men and women of age 50 and older. Approximately, 30% of the post-menopausal women suffer from osteoporosis in the US. Weakening of bones, connecting tissues such as cartilages and ligaments with age increases the risk of muscle injury in knees and shoulders. This supports the increasing need of orthopedic braces and supports.

Product Outlook:

Knee Braces & Supports Knee Braces for Osteoarthritis and Ligament Injuries Post-operational Knee Braces

Foot and Ankle Braces & Supports Soft Braces Hinged Braces

Spinal Orthoses

Upper Extremity Braces & Supports Shoulder Supports Wrist & Hand Supports



End-Use Outlook:

Orthopedic Clinics

Over the Counter (OTC)

Hospitals

Regional Insight:

North America held the largest market share in 2015, due to the rising prevalence of arthritis in the U.S. People are at a high risk of osteoporosis in the U.S. due to increase in geriatric and obese population. Increased participation in sports related activities in conjunction with rise in awareness level among people related to orthopedic braces and supports is expected to further support market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit fastest growth over the forecast period. This is due to the rise in geriatric population in the region which in turn increases the demand for orthopedic braces and supports, thereby accentuating the growth of the market.

