Gearhart by the Sea one of the best Oregon coast hotel

Oregon, USA, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ — Gearhart Resort possesses lavish ocean and beachfront condos, which is just perfect for spending a nice oceanfront vacation. The condos are placed nearby the beautiful and famous beach towns of Seaside and Cannon Beach, Gearhart by the Sea is a perfect place to explore the surrounding regions such as Astoria, Old Fort Stevens, and more. If you are planning a vacation on the Oregon coast, Gearhart Resort is an ideal place to be at. Here are a few amazing qualities of the Oregon coast hotel:

Meetings and Banquet rooms: Gearhart by the Sea features the Kelly House which is a perfect spot for arranging business meetings and get-togethers. The Kelly House is located at the center of the Oregon Coast Hotel. You can even arrange company outings, retirement, or holiday parties in the Kelly House. If you are planning on getting married near the stunning beaches of the Oregon coast, the Kelly House at Gearhart Resort is an ideal place to tie the knots. It can have an amazing capacity of accommodating up to 180 people. A restaurant that offers amazing food and drinks: McMenamin’s Sand Trap Bar & Grill is situated right across the street from Gearhart by the Sea. The restaurant serves amazing food to the guests of the Oregon coast hotel. You can get some refreshing drinks after taking a swim to beat the heat. The McMenamin’s Sand Trap Bar & Grill also serves meals to the events conducted in the Kelly House such as weddings or business meetings. The menu of the McMenamin’s Sand Trap Bar & Grill ranges from sensational salads and delightful dinner specials to tasty burgers that are made from naturally grown, hormone-free beef from Oregon County beef. You can even try the delicious pizzas and calzones that are served in the restaurant. Excellent amenities: Gearhart by the Sea provides excellent amenities to its guests for a comfortable stay. The condo rentals have a hot tub, a swimming pool, an exercise room, TV, and a fully equipped kitchen. These amenities will make your stay at Gearhart Resort even more memorable. If you like to play Golf then you try your hands on the famous sport at the Gearhart Golf Links, situated right across the street from Gearhart by the Sea.

These qualities make Gearhart by the Sea one of the best vacation rentals in Oregon. The spacious accommodations offer excellent amenities, the condos are located nearby the beautiful beaches of Oregon, and amazing food is served at the restaurant in the Oregon coast hotel.