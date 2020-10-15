Outdoor Warning Sirens Market Projected to be Resilient During 2020 to 2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

The global outdoor warning sirens market is expected to grow sluggishly to a valuation of US$ 206 Mn during the assessment period between 2020 to 2030. The Fact.MR report says that extensive lockdown measures, suspension of manufacturing activities, and trade restrictions during the covid-19 pandemic, are all having a negative impact on the outdoor warning siren market in the short term. Recovery is likely to be gradual as economic uncertainty from the pandemic is expected to continue in the near future.

“Aimed towards large-scale, outdoor signaling purposes, outdoor warning siren manufacturers are increasingly pushing for the development of high-powered, customized voice warning systems. Research and development on controllers, sirens, software solutions, and intelligent systems, enables a greater degree of customization for myriad applications,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Request a report sample to gain more market insights at: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=1435

Outdoor Warning Sirens Market – Important Takeaways

Omni-directional variants of outdoor warning sirens are increasingly replacing rotational alternatives, driven by superior warning amplification, and lower maintenance requirements.

Cloud based siren systems are gaining popularity, owing to remote upgrades, and wider range of product functionality.

North America is a major consumer of outdoor warning sirens, driven by frequent incidences of natural disasters, and higher government investments.

Outdoor Warning Sirens Market – Driving Factors

Growing numbers and frequency of natural disasters on a global scale are a primary factor driving demand for outdoor warning sirens.

Strict workplace safety regulations imposed by government bodies bolster adoption rates.

Outdoor Warning Sirens Market – Leading Constraints

High costs associated with purchase and installation of outdoor warning sirens holds back sales.

Data security issues and false positive warnings are continuing challenges for manufacturers.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak is negatively influencing the outdoor warning siren market. Disruption of production and testing activities during the pandemic has reduced demand in the near term. Concerns of the contagion spreading amid the workforce in the industry is a key challenge for manufacturers. Also, governments are increasingly redirecting resources towards handling the pandemic, which limits budgets of local administrations towards the installation of new outdoor warning sirens, hurting short term market prospects.

Explore the global outdoor warning siren market with 130 figures, 41 data tables, along with the table of contents of the report. You can also find detailed segmentation on https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=1435

Competition Landscape

Some of the leading manufacturers in the global outdoor warning siren market include but are not limited to Federal Signal, Sentry Siren Inc., Mid-State Communications, Darley, Monroe Communications, and American Signal Corp.

Outdoor warning siren systems manufacturers are largely interested in entering into long term contracts with local government bodies that are prone to natural disasters to sustain revenue streams through sales and maintenance activities.

For example, Monroe (La.) Communications has recently won project approval for setting up an early-warning emergency siren system for El Dorado city. Similarly, Federal Signal has entered into a contract to set up automated outdoor warning sirens in Rock Island County, which is integrated with a mobile app to boost accuracy and timeliness of warnings. American Signal Corp has been shortlisted by FEMA to deploy early warning systems with multilingual capabilities, in the Caribbean.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights on outdoor warning siren market. The market is scrutinized according to coverage pattern (directional, rotating, and omni-directional), source (mechanical, electromechanical, and electronic), and range (below 2500 feet, 2500 to 5000 feet, and above 5000 feet) across six key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

Media Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1547/global-outdoor-warning-sirens-market