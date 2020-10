Apptivo: A Comprehensive & Task Management Tool – Best Project Management Software

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Project management software is a software which is used for various purposes in a project, such as planning, scheduling, resource allocation, and change management. It allows project managers, stakeholders, and users to control costs and manage budgeting, quality management, and documentation and can also be used as an administration system.

It is an online system for collaborating and working on tasks in organizations. These online systems provide real time information to the managers and make the performance of tasks easy. In addition, they allow organizations to allocate specific resource for specific tasks. Correct allocation can reduce operational cost and overall risk associated with tasks being performed.

Read More@ https://www.360quadrants.com/software/project-management-software/apptivo

About Apptivo:

Apptivo is a project management tool that can help managers keep track of their projects more effectively. Apptivo offer collaboration services to business of all size and is known for their CRM, project management, communication and invoicing tools. It uses high end technology and customizable options to keep their product and services up to date with current management processes and needs.

Some of the many benefits of Apptivo for project management tool are:

Task Management – Apptivo uses an interface that enables users to create Gantt charts that showcase the progress and keep track of various projects. Users can also customize their views of charts as per their needs and requirements. It helps users identify interdependences in projects so that the user has a bird’s eye view of all projects in the pipeline.

Read More Details on, Best Project Management Software Providers@

https://www.360quadrants.com/press-release/360quadrants-releases-quadrant-on-best-project-management-software-providers

Timesheet Tracking – Timesheet tracking allows users to monitor the time spent on an activity and estimate the completion rate of the project. It also monitors billable tasks on any client requests and time spent on those tasks. It acts as a workflow tools for managers to approve and assign tasks for quick turnarounds.

Project Management – The tool allows users to create and track multiple projects at a time with different scopes. It offers customizations options to help users to monitor their progress on tasks as per their convenience. It also generates invoices from the project screen based on inputs provided. This saves time for manager as they do not need to create separate invoicing for different projects. It provides a details breakdown of projects and large projects can be broken down into sub tasks. It offers a unique news feed feature that allows users to keep track of updates and progress at a glance.

Interface Management – Apptivo allows users to change the preferences on the interface to add and remove fields as per requirements to ensure a clear and neat interface. It also enables sharing options so managers can share the progress reports with other members of the team as well. Users can control the application by enabling access control so only key stakeholders can change or view data. It also allows users to create custom views of their data or progress for clarity and efficiency in management.

Read Detailed Article on Best Project Management Softwares@

https://www.360quadrants.com/software/project-management-software

Project Billing – Apptivo allows uses to charge their customer using various billing methods such as flat rate, output based, project completion, milestone etc. Since billing is auto generated it becomes easier for users to manage with affordable Apptivo pricing.

Other Tools:

Other project management software tools include ACE Software, Allegra, Apptivo, Breeze, ClickUP, COR, Doodle, Duet, Easy Projects, Float, Flow, Forecast, Freedcamp, Husky, Linkd, Microsoft Corporation, Nifty, Open Projects, Oracle Corporation, ProofHub, Redmine, SAP SE, Squish, Swit and Thrive.

About 360Quadrants

360Quadrants is the largest marketplace looking to disrupt USD 3.7 trillion of technology spends and is the only rating platform for vendors in the technology space. The platform provides users access to unbiased information that helps them make qualified business decisions. The platform facilitates deeper insight using direct engagement with 650+ industry experts and analysts and allows buyers to discuss their requirements with 7500 vendors. Companies get to win ideal new customers, customize their quadrants, decide key parameters, and position themselves strategically in a niche space, to be consumed by giants and startups alike. Experts get to grow their brand and increase their thought leadership. The platform targets the building of a social network that links industry experts with companies worldwide.

Contact:

Mr. Agney Sugla

agney@marketsandmarkets.com

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441