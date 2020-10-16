DC Basement Remodeling Company Opens New Location In Washington, DC

Chantilly, Virginia, 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ — Monumental Contractors, a Washington DC basement remodeling company, recently opened a new location in Washington, DC, where they will provide detailed workmanship to carry out their client’s basement remodeling vision. Basement remodeling aims to improve the functionality and aesthetic of a client’s home by transforming unfinished space.

The basement remodeling company also specializes in remodeling other living spaces in homes, such as kitchens and bathrooms. Monumental Contractor’s goal is to ease the stress of a client who might find remodeling a space to be overwhelming and completes projects both in a timely manner and within the specified budget. In addition, Monumental Contractors are skilled in restoring homes from fire, storm, and water damage. Fire, storm, and water damage are all unfortunate events that often result in the need for homes to be gutted, leaving Monumental with a blank canvas to do what they do best – design and finish a space.

Monumental contractors are excited to open a new location in Washington, DC, where they will be able to serve the Washington, DC metropolitan area with its designing, remodeling, and finishing needs. The first step when planning a remodeling project with Monumental Contractors is to consult and contract, meaning they will send a design and construction professional to the client to understand their vision for the space. Next, Monumental takes on the design and selection process to gather the client’s design selections such as paint color or flooring. Then, Monumental Contractors will hold a prep and pre-construction meeting to discuss project logistics, including timeline and scope. Following, there is the construction process, quality checks, and final walkthroughs to ensure that the client’s vision was properly executed with top quality workmanship.

The basement remodeling company has years of knowledge and expertise working with clients who wish to remodel the living space in their homes. Monumental Contractors is headquartered at 2001 L Street NW, Washington, DC 20036. They can be contacted online at https://monumentalgc.com/ or by phone at (703) 552-9626.

