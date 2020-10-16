Day After Sunday releases new EP album ’10 Minutes Ahead of the Horrible’

New York, NY, 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriters and producers of Latin-flavored indie rock known as Day After Sunday have released their latest official EP album, “10 Minutes Ahead of the Horrible.” It contains four original Day After Sunday tracks for an approximate total listening time of 15 minutes. It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the SpinSound Music record label. Danceable, engaging, and featuring a band chemistry that can’t be faked, “10 Minutes Ahead of the Horrible” introduces Day After Sunday as a fall surprise indie fans could not have expected.

Arkansas’ Day After Sunday cites as main artistic influences the Killers, Gwen Stefani, Spain’s La Oreja de Van Gogh, and a variety of other pop, rock and jazz artists.. With an emphasis on fun, groove, and an artistic celebration of culture, “10 Minutes Ahead of the Horrible” by Day After Sunday has a little something for everybody.

Asked to describe the overall theme, Day After Sunday say it describes the “complexity of relationships — from a warning to stay away from the guy who takes everything in ‘Give a Little More to Me,’ to the haunting hurt of “Black and Blue,’ and the age-old question, “Is It Worth It,” set to the most danceable Latin rock beat and the amazing story of ‘Him,’ an intimate acoustic setting.”

SpinSound Music describes Day After Sunday as founded by Craig Brown in 2017, with Angel Rovira coming on board in 2018 and Matt “the Doctor” Smith, Charlie Agnacian, and Leandro “Leo” Walter signing on in 2019.

“This five-piece group has adopted a little of the unique qualities of all the members,” says SpinSound Music of Day After Sunday. “ The multicultural group hails from Panama, Argentina, the US, and even a guest appearance from a world renowned Czech violinist. Their wide range of influences have made one of the most amazing, genre-blending sounds — an indie rock group with a Latin flair, uniting cultures through music!”

“10 Minutes Ahead of the Horrible” by Day After Sunday on the SpinSound Music label is available from over 600 quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, LatinX indie music fans.

