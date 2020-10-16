Maurice releases new single ‘The Wall’

New York, NY, 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of pop, R&B and modern soul music known as Maurice has released his latest official single, “The Wall.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the Concore Entertainment record label. Smooth, mellow, and performed with tasteful precision, “The Wall” introduces Maurice as one of the most intriguing R&B indie artists of the fall season so far.

Detroit’s Maurice cites as main artistic influences Michael Jackson, Marvin Gaye, Tupac Shakur, the Notorious B.I.G., Usher, Sade, Ronald Isley, Hall and Oats, New Edition, and Will Smith. While there’s too much range between these to describe Maurice’s own sound very closely, the illustrious list clearly demonstrates the impeccable taste, which is what music fans can expect to find in his new single, “The Wall.”

Asked to describe the overall theme of “The Wall,” Maurice writes, “Have fun. Be creative. Do it your way. Live your one life to the fullest.”

Said to have been “born with the gift to entertain,” Maurice has been singing and dancing since the age of five, and making original music since 14. The artist has said that he grew up in a “rough neighborhood” and “used music as an escape, finding peace and happiness through music.”

“Being from Detroit, it was difficult for Maurice to break into the music business,” his current offical bio reads, “not because he wasn’t talented, but simply because there are no entertainment companies in the whole state of Michigan.”

This dearth of recording labels inspired Maurice to perform as a DJ because “it was the closest he could get to being an entertainer in the state of Michigan.”

“Being a DJ was his way of staying connected to music and the people,” his bio continues, “sharing his talents with the world by occasionally performing one of his original songs at a gig. Once he saw that the people loved his music, he vowed to never give up on his dream of someday becoming one of the greats in the music industry.”

“The Wall” by Maurice on the Concore Entertainment label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, R&B and modern soul music fans.

