Hepatitis Test Solution Market – Role of the Key Players in the Global Revenue Growth, Globally

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Targeted Audience in This Study:

# Blood banks

# Pathologists and pathology laboratories

# Distributors of IVD products

# Research institutes

# Hospitals and clinics

# Healthcare institutions

# Group purchasing organizations (GPOs)

# Market research and consulting firms

The global Hepatitis Diagnosis Market is expected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2023 from USD 2.66 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Increasing number of blood transfusions & donations, high burden of hepatitis worldwide, benefits offered by point of care instruments & kits, and initiatives taken by government and non-government organizations are the major factors driving this market.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139802887

Global Leaders:

The key players operating in Hepatitis Test Solution Market include Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche (Switzerland), Bio-Rad (US), Siemens (Germany), DiaSorin (Italy), QIAGEN (Netherlands), bioMérieux (France), Danaher (US), and Grifols (Spain).

Different Growth Strategies Adopted by Them:

Collaborations, agreements, and partnerships remain at the center of the strategic growth initiatives adopted by most of the key players in the global Hepatitis Diagnosis Market. Companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad, DiaSorin, Danaher, and Grifols have been focusing on this inorganic strategy to enhance their market presence. Players also adopted product launches, product approval, and acquisition as growth strategies.

Abbott Laboratories is an important player in the global hepatitis test solution market. The company offers a wide range of products, including assays & reagents, systems, and informatics solutions & services. Abbott focuses on strengthening its position in the market by adopting organic strategies, such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions. In 2018, the company entered into partnerships with pathology and research centers to expand its geographical presence across the globe.

Roche Diagnostics was the largest player in the Hepatitis Diagnosis Market. The company offers a wide range of test kits and systems. The firm mainly focuses on R&D investment and product launches & approvals. In 2017, the company invested ~13% of its total revenue in R&D to develop new product offerings. Geographically, the company operates in different countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Roche also focuses on collaborations to enhance its market presence.

Geographical Growth Scenario:

Geographically, the hepatitis test solution market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018 North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market. The large share of the North America region is mainly attributed to factors such as the developed healthcare systems in the US and Canada, rising adoption of advanced technologies, and the presence of a large number of leading national clinical laboratories.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139802887

The APAC region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market in this region is driven by the widespread prevalence of hepatitis infections, increased healthcare spending by a larger population base, and modernization of healthcare infrastructure.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com