Pharmaceutical Excipients Market – Emerging Industry Trends & Global Future Forecasts

The study involved 4 major activities in estimating the current market size for Pharmaceutical Excipients manufacturing Market. Exhaustive secondary research was done to collect information on the market as well as its peer and parent markets. The next step was to validate these findings, assumptions, and sizing with industry experts across the value chain through primary research. Both the top-down and bottom-up approaches were employed to estimate the complete market size. Thereafter, market breakdown and data triangulation were used to estimate the market size of segments and sub-segments.

Expected Revenue Surge in Global Industry:

The pharmaceutical excipients market is projected to reach USD 9.7 billion by 2025 from USD 6.9 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 5.8%.

Factors such as the growing pharmaceuticals industry coupled with advancements in functional excipients, rising adoption of orphan drugs, and increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals, are driving the market for pharmaceutical excipients. The emergence of multifunctional excipients, shifting the focus of pharmaceutical manufacturing to emerging markets, and the growing Biosimilars industry also present significant growth opportunities for market players in the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Global Market Segmentation:

By formulation, the oral formulations segment is estimated to account for the largest share of this market in 2019

Based on formulation, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into oral, topical, parenteral, and other formulations. In 2018, oral formulations accounted for a major share of the pharmaceutical excipients market, mainly because oral formulations are the most common route of drug delivery. Owing to the shrinking pipeline of new chemical entities (NCEs), companies are increasingly focusing on developing orally disintegrating tablets (ODTs) and other novel methods of oral drug delivery. There is also a growing trend towards sachet formulations.

By functionality, the fillers and diluents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the pharmaceutical excipients market in 2019

The fillers & diluents segment accounted for the largest share of the Pharmaceutical Excipients manufacturing Market in 2018. This market segment is expected to grow due to the increased use of fillers and diluents in the development and production of solid oral drugs. Oral formulations account for a majority share in the pharmaceutical industry, and as these formulations require fillers and diluents the most, this segment automatically has the majority share of the pharmaceutical excipients market.

Global Geographical Scenario:

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing the market in 2019

In 2018, the Asia Pacific region was seen as the fastest growing region in the pharmaceutical excipients market. The ease of doing business in the Asia Pacific region in terms of reduced regulatory stringency, reduced raw material & labor costs, and a higher target market make this region the fastest growing market in 2019.

Global Leaders:

The key players in the global pharmaceutical excipients market are Ashland (US), BASF (Germany), DuPont (US), Roquette (France), Evonik Industries (Germany), Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Lubrizol (US), and Croda International (UK).

The global Pharmaceutical Excipients manufacturing Market is highly fragmented as none of the market players held a market share of more than 15%. The top ten players account for more than half of the total market share, while several other global and regional market players account for the remaining share.

Some of the other leading players competing in this market are BASF SE (Germany), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Lubrizol Corporation (US), Croda International (UK), Innophos Holdings (US), Kerry Group PLC (Ireland), WACKER Chemie AG (Germany), Colorcon (US), DFE Pharma (Germany), JRS Pharma GmbH (Germany), Air Liquide SA (France), IMCD Pharma (Germany), Cargill Inc. (US), Avantor Performance Materials (US), and Merck KGaA (Germany).

