Depth Filtration Market Worth $2.9 billion by 2025 – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Strategies Adopted by Them

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-19 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application(Final Product Processing (Biologics), cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) – Global Forecast to 2025″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Depth Filtration Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing adoption of single-use technologies

Focus on developing large-molecule bio-pharmaceuticals

Advantages such as low cost and ease of use are driving the uptake of depth filters

Increased preference of synthetic depth media over naturally derived media

Browse 170 market data Tables and 31 Figures spread through 157 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=143876285

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Based on the product, segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plate and frame filters, accessories, and other products (includes caps, pads, pods, syringes, bags, and discs). The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global depth filtration market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high dirt-holding capacity and long service life of these products.

Based on the application, segmented into final product processing, cell clarification, raw material filtration, diagnostics, and viral clearance. The final product processing segment is further categorized as small-molecule processing and biologics processing. The raw material filtration market is further segmented into media & buffer filtration and bioburden testing. In 2019, the final product processing segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market due to the, expansion in generics production and the demand for high-quality final products.

Recent Developments:

In 2019, Sartorius opened manufacturing operations in Yauco, Puerto Rico, to increase its production capacity and deliver a wider array of products to its American customers directly.

In 2019, Merck expanded its distribution capacity in Gillingham, UK.

In 2019, Parker Bioscience Filtration, a part of Parker Hannifin, expanded its facilities at Birtley, UK

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=143876285

North America accounted for the largest share of the global depth filtration market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the increasing R&D investments in US and government funding and initiatives in Canada.

The major companies operating in the global market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia), Repligen Corporation (US).

Danaher (US) held the leading position in this market primarily due to its strong portfolio of depth filtration including filters and media. In addition, the company has strengthened its market position through the expansion of its product portfolio by collaboration and agreement and expansion.