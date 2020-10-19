Endpoint Security Market vendors by Size, Share & growth strategies – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-19 — According to a research report “Endpoint Security Market by Solution (Endpoint Protection Platform and Endpoint Detection and Response), Service, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, Vertical (Healthcare, Retail and eCommerce, and Government), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the global endpoint security market size is expected to grow from USD 12.8 billion in 2019 to USD 18.4 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.6% during the forecast period. Major factors fuelling the market growth are growing number of endpoint devices and Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trends in enterprises, reducing the losses accrued due to endpoint attacks, IT risk mitigation, and central management of the endpoint protection strategy.

North America to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

North America is the most significant revenue contributor to the global endpoint security market. The region is witnessing significant developments in the endpoint security industry. Several endpoint security solution providers in North America are experimenting by integrating advanced technologies, such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT), with their existing endpoint security solutions. Industries and government organizations in North America are investing heavily in security solutions and services to combat cybercrimes. Growing trends, such as BYOD, IoT, Internet of Everything (IoE), and Industrial Internet of Everything (IIoE), have resulted in tremendous growth in this region. They are also adopting various growth strategies to strengthen their positions in the overall market.

Market Players

Major North American vendors in the Endpoint Security Market are Microsoft (US), CrowdStrike (US), Symantec (US), TrendMicro (Japan), Sophos (UK), McAfee (US), Kaspersky (Russia), Carbon Black (US), SentinelOne (US), ESET (Slovakia), Cylance (US), Bitdefender (Romania), Cisco (US), FireEye (US), Panda Security (Spain), F-Secure (Finland), Palo Alto Networks (US), Check Point Software (Israel), Fortinet (US), Malwarebytes (US), Endgame (US), and Comodo (US).

Microsoft (US) offers built-in endpoint protection abilities that can be integrated with the Windows OS. The antivirus software named Windows Defender Antivirus (System Center Endpoint Protection in Windows 7 and 8) offers cloud-based attack protection. Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) offers an Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) capability, which monitors and reports threats on Windows Defender Antivirus and Windows Defender Exploit Guard. The Microsoft Defender ATP incident response console combines alerts and incident response actions across Microsoft Defender ATP, Office 365 ATP, Azure ATP, and Active Directory, as well as incorporates data sensitivity from Azure information protection. Windows Defender is the most commonly used endpoint security solution used by several users worldwide. The defender is inbuilt in the Operating System (OS) and provides a first-level defense to the threats. Microsoft is focusing on improving its endpoint security solutions and consequently invested a huge amount of its revenue in R&D for developing new technologies and solutions. It has been increasing its focus and investments in integrating AI with its EPP offerings to enhance its endpoint security solutions.

Symantec (US) is a leading provider of threat protection, information protection, cybersecurity, web security, storage, and system management products and solutions across the globe. In the endpoint security market, Symantec helps in addressing advanced threats with limited resources to simplify endpoint protection and device management. In addition, the company offers consulting and education services, along with solutions for web filtering. Symantec endpoint security offers the most complete and integrated endpoint security solutions in the market. The platform can be deployed on both on-premises as well as the cloud interface. Its single-point interface manages all the traditional and mobile endpoint devices leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. The strategies of partnerships, acquisitions, and product enhancements are helping Symantec expand its customer base and market share in the endpoint security market. Recently, Symantec announced innovations and enhancements to its network security for the cloud generation solution that is designed to protect enterprise devices. This innovation would help protect enterprise devices across the network, the cloud, and mobile and traditional endpoints, wherever the employees work or travel. In November 2018, Symantec acquired 2 companies Appthority (US) and Javelin Networks (Israel) to strengthen its mobile and enterprise security products.

