The Global Plastic Packaging Virtual Expo & B2B Event: Enhancing Exports from India and Making Indian Plastics Industry Atmanirbhar

Mumbai, India, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — To elevate the Indian plastic packaging industry and connect plastic packaging buyers with packaging manufacturing organizations, AIPMA (All India Plastic Manufacturers Association) is launching an exciting PLASTIWORLD Virtual Expo & B2B Event that will take place from the 19th-23rd January 2021.

Why Exhibit?

Connect with potential buyers

Visible returns with low investment

Opportunity to accomplish a year’s worth of business in 5 days

Display brochures & products to a global audience

Track lead information electronically

Better integration with your target audience

Improve conversion rate

Save travel, printing, and other costs

Why Attend?

Opportunity to source products from multiple vendors remotely

Come across new packaging options

Customized individual B2B meetings

Gain fresh insights into the plastic packaging business

Contribute to a sustainable economy by attending virtual events

Plastic packaging businesses taking advantage of this innovative virtual expo will surely revitalize trade and ensure continuous customer connect and brand building during these testing times.

Registrations are now open.

Businesses exhibiting at the Plastiworld 2021 will be from the following business segments:

CONSUMER PACKAGING

Agriculture packaging

Compostable bags

Corrugated sheets

Courier Bags

Eye wear

Garment Hangers

Garment packaging Accessories

Jewellery Boxes

Jewellery

Nursery Bags

PET Bottles & Jars

Industrial Liners

Poly Bags-Grocery/Garbage Bags

Self sealing bags

Rope / Sutli

CONTAINERS AND CAPS & CLOSURES

Bottles

Caps & Closers

Containers

Cosmetic containers

Drums

FIBC Containers

Flip Caps

Jerry Cans / Thin wall containers

Laminated Tubes

Paint Buckets / containers

PET Preforms

Rigid Packaging

Bottles, Drums

Spray Pumps

Wad & Washers

INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING

Box Strapping

Bubble Films

Cling Films

Mask Films

Corrugated Sheets, Punnett

Courier Bag/Tamper proof solutions

Crates and Pallets

EPS / Thermocol

Liners

Self – Adhesive Tapes

Stickers/lables/transfers

Thermoforming Trays

Thin walled containers

Woven Sacks

FILMS

Bags Rolls

Barcoding Rolls

Cling film

Flexible Packaging – MLP/Pouches

Foam Sheets

Labels

Plastics Films – BOPP

Plastics Sheets

PP, PET, PVC, Etc

Sachets

Shrink Films

Stretch Films

Spout Bags

Tamper Proof Packaging

