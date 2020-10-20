The Global Plastic Packaging Virtual Expo & B2B Event: Enhancing Exports from India and Making Indian Plastics Industry Atmanirbhar

Mumbai, India, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — To elevate the Indian plastic packaging industry and connect plastic packaging buyers with packaging manufacturing organizations, AIPMA (All India Plastic Manufacturers Association) is launching an exciting PLASTIWORLD Virtual Expo & B2B Event that will take place from the 19th-23rd January 2021.

Why Exhibit?

  • Connect with potential buyers
  • Visible returns with low investment
  • Opportunity to accomplish a year’s worth of business in 5 days
  • Display brochures & products to a global audience
  • Track lead information electronically
  • Better integration with your target audience
  • Improve conversion rate
  • Save travel, printing, and other costs

 

Why Attend?

  • Opportunity to source products from multiple vendors remotely
  • Come across new packaging options
  • Customized individual B2B meetings
  • Gain fresh insights into the plastic packaging business
  • Contribute to a sustainable economy by attending virtual events

 

Plastic packaging businesses taking advantage of this innovative virtual expo will surely revitalize trade and ensure continuous customer connect and brand building during these testing times.

Businesses exhibiting at the Plastiworld 2021 will be from the following business segments:

CONSUMER PACKAGING

  • Agriculture packaging
  • Compostable bags
  • Corrugated sheets
  • Courier Bags
  • Eye wear
  • Garment Hangers
  • Garment packaging Accessories
  • Jewellery Boxes
  • Jewellery
  • Nursery Bags
  • PET Bottles & Jars
  • Industrial Liners
  • Poly Bags-Grocery/Garbage Bags
  • Self sealing bags
  • Rope / Sutli

CONTAINERS AND CAPS & CLOSURES

  • Bottles
  • Caps & Closers
  • Containers
  • Cosmetic containers
  • Drums
  • FIBC Containers
  • Flip Caps
  • Jerry Cans / Thin wall containers
  • Laminated Tubes
  • Paint Buckets / containers
  • PET Preforms
  • Rigid Packaging
  • Bottles, Drums
  • Spray Pumps
  • Wad & Washers

INDUSTRIAL PACKAGING

  • Box Strapping
  • Bubble Films
  • Cling Films
  • Mask Films
  • Corrugated Sheets, Punnett
  • Courier Bag/Tamper proof solutions
  • Crates and Pallets
  • EPS / Thermocol
  • Liners
  • Self – Adhesive Tapes
  • Stickers/lables/transfers
  • Thermoforming Trays
  • Thin walled containers
  • Woven Sacks

FILMS

  • Bags Rolls
  • Barcoding Rolls
  • Cling film
  • Flexible Packaging – MLP/Pouches
  • Foam Sheets
  • Labels
  • Plastics Films – BOPP
  • Plastics Sheets
  • PP, PET, PVC, Etc
  • Sachets
  • Shrink Films
  • Stretch Films
  • Spout Bags
  • Tamper Proof Packaging

 

