Cell Dissociation Market Growing at a CAGR of 12.8% – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

2020-Oct-20

According to the new market research report “Cell Dissociation Market by Product (Enzymatic (Collagenase, Trypsin, DNase, Elastase) Non-enzymatic), Type (Tissue Dissociation), Tissue (Connective, Epithelial), End User (Pharmaceutical, Research Institutes) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Cell Dissociation Market is expected to reach USD 440.5 Million, at a CAGR of 12.8%

The product includes enzymatic dissociation products, non-enzymatic dissociation products and instruments & accessories. In 2018, the enzymatic dissociation products segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market. Increasing demand for enzymatic dissociation products in the pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies is the major driving factor of this segment.

The end user segment is further segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, research & academic institutes, and other end users. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology segment is estimated to register highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly due to rising R&D investments in order to introduce new drugs into the market.

Growth Driver in Depth:

Increasing R&D Activities in Biopharmaceutical Companies

Favorable Funding Scenario for Cancer Research

Emergence of Advanced Tissue Dissociation Enzyme Products

Acceptance of Enzyme-Free Dissociation Products Over Enzymatic Dissociation Products

The objectives of this study are as follows:

To define, describe, and forecast the cell dissociation market by product, tissue, type, end user, and region

To forecast the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW)

To identify micromarkets and the drivers, opportunities, and trends affecting the growth of the market

To strategically analyze market segments and subsegments with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

Leading Key Players in the Worldwide Industry:

Key players in the cell dissociation market include Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Roche (Switzerland), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), HiMedia Laboratories (India), STEMCELL Technologies (Canada), BD (US), ATCC (US), PAN-Biotech (Germany), and GE Healthcare (US).

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

The cell dissociation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the market. This is mainly due to factors such as the rising government funding for cancer research, increasing research on infectious diseases in the research institutes, rising R&D investments in the life sciences industry and presence of all key players in the region.