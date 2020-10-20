MVNO Market vendors by Size, Share & growth strategies – 2024 | MarketsandMarkets

Northbrook, IL 60062, USA, 2020-Oct-20 — According to a research report “MVNO Market by Operational Model (Reseller, Service Operator, Full MVNO), Subscriber (Consumer, Enterprise), Organization Size (Smes, Large Enterprise), Business Model (Discount, Ethnic, Business), and Region – Global Forecast to 2024″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the MVNO market size is projected to grow from USD 64.0 billion in 2019 to USD 89.0 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the MVNO market include MVNOs providing customer-centric services considering their demography and profit maximization for both MNOs and MVNOs.

Browse 101 market data Tables and 22 Figures spread through 121 Pages and in-depth TOC on “MVNO Market – Global Forecast to 2024″

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=233615600

North America to lead the MVNO market during the forecast period

Based on the region, North America is expected to lead the MVNO market during the forecast period. There are more than 390 MVNOs in North America who have approximately 36 million subscriptions. MVNO services are expected to see huge growth in North America due to the convergence of IT and telecom sectors. This convergence is expected to open huge opportunities for enterprise customers in North America for MVNO services. MVNOs offer attractive opportunities to the mature telecom industry as they come up with reduced OpEx (Operating Expense), attractive prices, customized service plans, and others for new businesses and consumers. The countries included in the market analysis for North America are the US and Canada. The companies are heavily outsourcing data centers, IoT services, and networking services from MVNOs. The enterprises in the US indicate that they have outsourced their IT and network functions from the service providers

Market Players

Major vendors of include Virgin Media Business (UK), DataXoom(US), Lebara(UK), KDDI(Japan), Asahi Net(Japan), Virgin Mobile USA(US), TracFone Wireless(US), Boost Mobile(Australia), Lycamobile(UK), Tesco Mobile(UK), PosteMobile(Italy), Airvoice Wireless(US), Asda Mobile(UK), Giffgaff(UK), Kajeet(US), Voiceworks(Netherlands), Ting(US), Red Pocket Mobile(US) and Consumer Cellular(US).

Speak To Expert Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=233615600

Virgin Media Business (UK) is one of the leading vendors in the MVNO market. Currently, Virgin Media Business is working toward enhancing its market share and presence with the help of inorganic and organic growth strategies, such as partnerships and new service launch respectively. For instance, in May 2019, VMB partnered with the London Grid for Learning (LGF), a not-for-profit organization, to improve connectivity for thousands of schools. This partnership would benefit more than 1.2 million school children by providing digital classrooms and speedier internet connection. In November 2018, VMB launched new Software-Defined-Wide Area Network (SD-WAN) services for its enterprise customers. These services would help enterprise customers in obtaining more accurate real-time insights, analytics, and network traffic visibility.

DataXoom (US) is another leading MVNO service provider across the globe. The company operates as an MVNO and uses AT&T, Verizon Wireless, and Sprint networks in the US. It provides mobile broadband network connectivity for tablets and mobile hotspots, which are used by SMEs. The company is focusing on both organic and inorganic growth strategies to improve the MVNO market. For instance, in July 2019, DataXoom rolled out new Application Programming Interface (API) updates for its enterprise customers. These updates would help the enterprise customers easily integrate DataXoom devices with their Customer Relationship Management (CRM) platforms, such as ServiceNow, Salesforce.com, Microsoft, and Oracle. In December 2018, DataXoom partnered with Cradlepoint’s channel partner program to launch a single and dual Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) and multi-carrier rate plans for its enterprise customers. In December 2018, DataXoom partnered with Peplink, a provider of wired and wireless SD-WAN solutions. DataXoom can use routers from Peplink to provide wireless failover solutions for enterprise customers.

Get 10% Customization Research Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=233615600

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their pain points around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra.

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road, Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/mobile-virtual-network-operator-market.asp