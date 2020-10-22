High Temperature Coatings Market Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Forecast

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 22, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global High Temperature Coatings Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, global trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready, data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

High temperature coating market was valued USD 3.27 billion in 2015 and is anticipated to achieve moderate growth globally over the forecast period. The demand for the market is increasing steadily owing to the growth of numerous end-use industries such as cookware and bake ware, construction, and metal processing.

Competitive Landscape:

The global market is temperately divided with the presence of a great number of companies such as, PPG Industries, Akzo Nobel NV, BASF, Axalta Coating Systems, Jotun AS, and Sherwin-Williams.

Other companies operating in the global industry include Valspar Corporation, Carboline Company, General Magnaplate Corporation, Hempel AS, Chemco International, Whitford Corporation, Weilburger Coatings GmbH, Belzona International Ltd. and Aremco Products Inc.

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/high-temperature-coatings-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Physical properties of Polyethersulfone (PES) such as adhesiveness, long run thermal stability and transparency are expected to be responsible for its growth over the forecast period. Owing to these features, the product usage is found in a broad range of applications including automotive refinishing, wood furniture, construction, and marine. Global PES high temperature coatings market value is estimated to exceed USD 470 million by 2024.

Compatibility of Epoxy coatings with a broad range of color and solvent free ingredients has contributed to its demand in 2015. Characteristics such as high durability and chemical resistant are anticipated to be the major factors for the growth of this segment.

The segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4.0% from 2016 to 2024. Epoxy-based products find enhanced usage in corrosion resistant applications in automobiles, boats, steel pipes, and transmission pipelines that are exposed to high temperature environment.

End-Use Outlook:

Energy & Power

Metal processing

Cookware appliances

Stoves & grills

Marine

Automotive

Coil coating

Aerospace

Building & Construction

Regional Insight:

Asia Pacific was the largest market and accounted for more than 35% of total volume in 2015. Steady growth in automotive & construction sectors especially in India, China, and Japan is anticipated to drive the demand in the region. European coatings accounted for more than 30% of the market in 2015 globally.

North America high temperature coatings market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2015 to 2024. Increasing application of these products in major end-use industries including electronics, automobile, energy, and construction sectors have contributed significantly to the growth in this region. Renewal of reforms to incorporate thermally efficient materials and environment-friendly materials are expected to play a major role in steering product demand in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://blog.naver.com/tomclark